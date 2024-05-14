Bendigo police investigating alleged burglary from over two months ago

Bendigo Police are investigating an alleged burglary which happened against a business in the city's CBD around two months ago.
It is believed the offender attended the Hargreaves Street business about 5.30am on March 5 and stole leather wallets, one iPad and one iPhone.
The offender was believed to be wearing a maroon cap, maroon shirt underneath a black vest, dark coloured shorts and white runners at the time of the alleged crime.
Investigators have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
