This year's National Volunteer Week theme, 'Something for Everyone' highlights the vast spectrum of possibilities and impact that emerges when everyone finds their meaningful role in making a difference. Picture Shutterstock

'Something for Everyone' is this year's theme for National Volunteer Week (May 20 - 26), which recognises the diverse passions, skills and talents everyone brings to supporting and strengthening our community through active participation.



Volunteers share their time and talents to assist with the delivery of essential services across our communities.



We meet up with volunteers every day, lending a hand at grassroot recreational and sporting activities, chatting to elderly residents in aged care facilities, caring for our environment and our wildlife, and supporting youth activities and childcare.



Volunteers welcome and support newly arrived migrants and residents with understanding our community and learning English.



"Everyone has a unique skills and interest to share and flourish, it's about finding the right role for the right volunteer which can produce some amazing results for the volunteer and the community," said Helen Yorston, manager of the Bendigo Volunteer Resource Centre.



"Volunteering enables us to try something new, build our confidence, make friends, give us a different perspective of life and a potential new career pathway.



"Often as people contemplate transitioning to retirement they are unsure about the future; volunteering gives us a new lease of life, an opportunity to share our lifelong knowledge and expertise, helping out a community organisation, or mentoring young people. There is always something for everyone."



Helen invites volunteers and interested people to join others for a morning tea at Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre on May 21 at 10am, to celebrate volunteering.



Give volunteering a go, as there really is something for everyone. Why not connect with the volunteer team at the Volunteer Hub in Bendigo Library on Hargreaves Street, and explore your future happenings!