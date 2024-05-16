Great entertainer on 30 lifestyle acres in Goornong

This delightful lifestyle property on a fertile 30 acres is just off Epsom-Barnadown Road
Presented very well, the home has multiple living areas making it great for those who like entertaining.
Helping this endeavour will be the fully renovated kitchen which has an electric Belling 900mm stove with multiple ovens, an induction 5-space cooktop, a large central breakfast island, a dishwasher, a pantry and a very useful amount of bench space.
For outdoor entertaining there is a large covered area that runs the length of the home.
Indoors, the generously sized dining room has a wood burning heater and large windows. There are also two more large living areas. One of these is a formal lounge and the other is a games room with an open fireplace.
The main bedroom has an ensuite and a walk-in robe, and the other bedrooms each have a built-in robe. The home also has ducted cooling and two split systems, along with a 5kW solar system.
The remainder of the property has been set up for livestock or farming pursuits. Improvements include new fencing along three of the boundaries, a 4-bay shed with loose box and adjoining yards, as well as a huge lock-up workshop with power, a concrete floor, a pit and a toilet.
Water for the home and irrigation includes bore access, one dam and seven storage tanks.
