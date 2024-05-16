Spectacular design and amazing grandeur in Maiden Gully

Sometimes a picture will say 1000 words. Sometimes the pictures just can't do the subject justice.
In this case, it's the latter. As good as the images are, "they just can't encompass the grandeur of the property," said selling agent Cameron Rogister.
A custom-made project of Murray Wearne Builders, "this home is the epitome of luxury".
Making very good use of the block size, one of the most striking features of the design are the vaulted ceilings adding to the sense of space inside.
The finishes and inclusions are impressive too. One of the more novel details is the built-in TV in the main bedroom's ensuite on the wall between the doors to the huge walk-in robe.
That's just a sample though. The outdoor entertaining area includes a built-in barbeque and a built-in fridge, along with an open fireplace. Then there's the pool, which - partly due to its position and partly from the extensive use of glass in the open plan kitchen, meals and living area - feels like an extension of the home.
The kitchen is outstanding with stone bench tops, high-end appliances and the added functionality of a butler's pantry.
The main home has four big bedrooms and a study, plus there's an additional building out the back - with its own powder room - that has a variety of potential uses such as a gym, or a games room, or a sleepout (ie. the fifth bedroom), or a home office.
The home has zoned ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling, plus double glazing, and a 5KW solar system.
Another clever use of the space has been placing the home over near one boundary so as to allow access to plenty of off-street parking through double gates (in addition to the double garage attached to the front of the home with direct access to the hall).
The landscaping - with meticulously kept gardens and lawns - also makes the property feel very private.
Maiden Gully is a family-friendly suburb where the properties are almost all residential. The home is a one minute walk to the nearest park area, plus there are great schools available nearby.
There's public transport available with busses taking you to very near Bendigo's train station for instance, and for those with their own vehicle it's less than a 10 minute drive into the heart of Bendigo for anything you may need.
