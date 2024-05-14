VIDEO: Watch the best highlights from round five of the BFNL

Here is your one-stop shop to watch the best highlights from round five of the 2024 BFNL season.
The Bendigo Addy has edited and compiled videos from each game.
This week's must-watch videos include all of former Hawthorn player Fergus Greene's ten goals against South Bendigo, Gisborne midfielder Bradley Bernacki's brilliant first quarter at Gardiner Reserve and Jarrad Lynch's milestone game goal.
Fergus Greene's ten goals against South Bendigo.
Noah Walsh weaves through traffic and goals.
Brad Bernacki's brilliant first term.
Jarrad Lynch goals in his 200th.
Tom Strauch marks and goals.
James Schischka completes Storm team goal.
Kalan Huntly kicks a classy goal.
Ben Thompson's three goals against Kangaroo Flat.
