Bendigo Senjuns founders come together to celebrate women in hockey round

Mother's Day at the Bendigo Regional Hockey Complex was celebrated in style as the Bendigo Senjuns hosted a special women and girl's round.
The day was a great success, and it was made complete with the attendance of the Senjuns founding mothers.
Close friends Glenda Nevinson, Alison Ferguson, Alison Campbell and Judy Hasty formed the club back in 1986.
The quartet came together with their club on Sunday to reminisce over old stories and celebrate women in hockey - something they played a big part in - especially at the Senjuns.
Having all played at different clubs before the creation of the Senjuns, Nevinson first floated the idea of forming a team with the four of them as leaders surrounded by their young kids and nieces.
Soon, Nevinson and her niece Jaylea, Campbell and her daughter Rachel, Ferguson and her daughter Karen and Hasty with her daughter Nerolie formed the basis of a team.
Alison Perkins and her two daughters, Lisa and Melinda, would join the team in their second season.
"We all wanted to get these kids into hockey properly because they had been playing but not getting a real go," Hasty told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"Because we four founders played different positions, it worked really well to bring the kids through.
"Alison Ferguson was the goalie, Glenda was the full-back, Alison Campbell was the half-back, and I was the centre-forward.
"Our aim was to instill sportsmanship in these kids, but we were still very determined and had success on the field.
"The first year, we got into finals and then went on a run of three premierships in a row."
Campbell continued.
"The young people we were training were mostly our daughters and nieces, so it was very rewarding - and why I think the club still exists today because it's always been a family club," Campbell said.
"I think we've got a lot of committed people to not just making the Senjuns successful, but people from all clubs striving to make the sport healthy."
Soon after their foundation season, the club gained enough popularity and numbers to add a B-grade women's team in 1988.
By 1995, the Senjuns had a men's team and, in 1999, a B-grade men's side.
They have never looked back since and have routinely fielded junior teams in age groups ranging from under 9s to under 17s.
From their humble beginnings, Ferguson said she never would have envisaged where the club has got to.
"We could never have imagined what the club would become when we started," Ferguson said.
"Even the facilities Bendigo hockey has now is incredible.
"It's nothing like the bumpy fields we used to play on."
The Senjuns Life Members were on hand to watch several teams field mother-daughter combinations much like they did nearly 40 years ago.
"It's fantastic to see them celebrating women in hockey because it didn't always use to be like this," Hasty said.
"I have to give a shout-out to not just our club but Hockey Central Victoria for encouraging women and people our age to play hockey."
Hasty played until she was 79.
