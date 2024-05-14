DJARRA to be 'compensated' after Agnico Eagle sign historic agreement

After years of negotiations and the signing of a historic agreement, the DJAARA corporation will receive a part of the revenue created by and have an active say in decisions made about the Fosterville gold mine.
The agreement, named Bakaru Wayaparrangu, was signed between DJAARA and Agnico Eagle, the company that owns Fosterville Gold Mine, at a ceremony near Goornong on May 13.
The agreement will enable DJAARA to have some influence in the environmental impacts of the mine and remediation works after it closes and will facilitate employment, training and business opportunities for Dja Dja Wurrung People.
New jobs will be created to implement the agreement and financial contributions will also be made annually to DJAARA.
DJAARA CEO Rodney Carter said it was great that the organisation would be an active in decisions about mining on Dja Dja Wurrung country.
"Through this agreement, we will be able to speak for Country," he said.
"Bakaru Wayaparrangu will ensure that Dja Dja Wurrung People are compensated for some of the impact and receive some of the benefit from mining activity on Dja Dja Wurrung Country.
"But this is not just about DJAARA, this agreement will stimulate regional economic growth and could lead to hundreds of local jobs."
Agnico Eagle President and Chief Executive Officer, Ammar Al-Joundi, said the agreement would have a lasting and positive impact on the region.
Mr Al-Joundi said the agreement signified Agnico Eagle's commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.
"We are privileged to operate on Dja Dja Wurrung Country and this agreement allows us to strengthen our ties with the local community through respectful and meaningful engagement," he said.
"We are determined to leave a lasting positive legacy in the region, creating enduring benefits that outlive our operational presence."
A committee comprosed of representatives from DJAARA and employees and management of Fosterville Gold Mine will soon be established to implement Bakaru Wayaparrangu.
