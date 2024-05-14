Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Places

DJARRA to be 'compensated' after Agnico Eagle sign historic agreement

BL
By Ben Loughran
May 14 2024 - 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President & CEO Agnico Eagle Ammar Al-Joundi, DJAARA Chairperson Bec Phillips, DJAARA general manager Cassandra Lewis and Agnico Eagle Vice President Australian Ops, Ion Hann. Picture supplied
President & CEO Agnico Eagle Ammar Al-Joundi, DJAARA Chairperson Bec Phillips, DJAARA general manager Cassandra Lewis and Agnico Eagle Vice President Australian Ops, Ion Hann. Picture supplied

After years of negotiations and the signing of a historic agreement, the DJAARA corporation will receive a part of the revenue created by and have an active say in decisions made about the Fosterville gold mine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.