Lucas Herbert to take on golf's big guns in PGA Championship

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert marks his return to the golf majors at this week's US PGA Championship at Valhalla.
Herbert was one of six LIV Golf tour players to earn a special invite to the event from the PGA of America.
Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed, Dean Burmester, Adrian Meronk and David Puig are the other LIV Golf players to join Herbert as invitees.
Herbert's Ripper GC team-mate Cam Smith was already qualified for the second major of the year.
Herbert has good memories of the PGA Championship.
In 2022 he finished tied for 13th at Southern Hills Country Club and he made the cut in 2023, 2021 and 2019.
Now ranked 84th in the world, Herbert enters the tournament with some confidence.
Individually, he finished 16th at LIV Adelaide and he was in contention for a top-three finish at LIV Singapore before a poor final round saw him slip to 29th.
From a team point of view, Ripper GC has won the past two events.
The 28-year-old's chances will hinge largely on how well he drives the ball.
Valhalla is renowned for demanding accuracy off the tee and Herbert had hit just 44.5 per cent of fairways on the LIV Golf tour this year.
This is the fourth time the club has hosted the PGA Championship. The previous winners were Mark Brooks (1996), Tiger Woods (2000) and Rory McIlroy (2014).
