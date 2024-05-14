No letdown fears for mentally, physically fit Bendigo Strikers

Wednesday night's clash with the North East Blaze in Melbourne marks the halfway point of the Victorian Netball League season for the Bendigo Strikers.
It's been a whirlwind debut season for the Strikers' championship squad and 23-and-under team.
You could understand if the players had a mid-season mental letdown after the hype surrounding the club's formation, the commitment to playing in Melbourne most weeks and the emotional high of the recent first game in Bendigo.
Strikers' championship coach Tracey Brereton said she had no fears of any drop in standards from her group.
"From the start I've said that the buy-in the girls have for the Strikers in such a short amount of time makes me feel special,'' Brereton said.
"The girls are so passionate about what we're trying to do that they're up and about for every game we play.
"They're such an easy group to coach in that way."
The Strikers are eighth on the championship table with three wins and six losses, while the Blaze are third with seven wins and two defeats.
The teams met in round four where the Blaze won a thriller 56-54.
"The calibre of players they have across all positions is pretty deep,'' Brereton said of the Blaze.
"They have experience and they have girls that have played together for a long time as well.
"They've brought in a South African shooter that is a training partner for the Melbourne Mavericks and that has certainly bolstered them as a group.
"We only lost to them by two goals the last time we played, so who knows what we can produce."
The Strikers have had a plethora of injury concerns restrict their options over the past month.
The good news is that Milly Wicks is the only player unavailable for Wednesday night's game.
"It's been tough, but we've managed to get to a point where we had consistent players in positions across the court,'' Brereton said.
"Where it gets hard is when you don't have the depth in rotations.
"The quality, competitive netball that we've produced is good enough to beat these teams.
"Now it's about getting in the right mindset. The last few games we've been up by six or seven goals in the second quarter, so why can't we extend that lead?
"It's like we go 'oh, wow, we're in front'. Now we need to get the mindset that we can win those games."
The Strikers' 23-and-under squad sit in ninth place with a 1-9 record.
They face a tough task on Wednesday night against the fourth-placed Blaze.
The championship game starts at 7pm, with the 23-and-under game to follow at 8.30pm.
The Strikers return to Red Energy Arena on Sunday for their second home game of the season where they'll host Geelong Cougars.
The 23-and-under game is scheduled to start at 1pm, with the championship clash to follow at 2.30pm. Tickets are available via Ticketek.
