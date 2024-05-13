The private route to faster cardiac care

St John of God Bendigo has rolled out a new cardiac service that aims to take some of the pressure off Bendigo Health's emergency department.
The new CAU will allow patients with private health mto potentially by-pass turning up at the ED, to only later be transferred across to the private hospital.
David Chapman, the Advertiser's Deputy Editor, caught up with Linda Newnham, nurse unit manager of the SJOG cath lab, who said it was an exciting development. "It's going to take the pressure of the ED and the ambulance service".
In Sport, how, or better yet, who will be able to stop Sandhurst's forward line this Bendigo footy season? There's no doubt Fergus Greene is the number one man in Sandhurst's forward line. His ten-goal haul on the weekend was a reminder of that, Nathan Spicer reports. You can watch a video of all the goals here .
You can also check out just who did well in our exclusive Stats What I'm Talkin' About weekly feature using Premier Data, where we do a deep dive into the weekend's round. This week's star was Eaglehawk midfielder Joel Mullen. A not to be missed read.
Have a great day.
Juanita Greville, Editor
