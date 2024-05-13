Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goalkickers, best players and photos

South Bendigo A 0.1 5.3 9.8 13.10 (88)
Maryborough 1.1 1.4 2.5 3.7 (25)
GOALS - South Bendigo A: H.Purcell 3, Z.Ralphs 2, A.Gray 1, L.Eddy 1, H.Turnbull 1, S.Gray 1, H.Warne 1, M.Clark 1, M.Pettersen 1, A.Price 1. Maryborough: L.Howell 2, O.Cassidy 1
BEST - South Bendigo A: L.Eddy, H.Purcell, Z.Ralphs, H.Warne, M.Kornmann, H.Turnbull. Maryborough: C.Wood, L.Howell, J.Tull, I.Scott, N.Fraser, K.Jardine
Castlemaine 5.3 7.6 9.8 12.13 (85)
Huntly A 2.1 4.5 8.6 9.7 (61)
GOALS - Castlemaine: N/A. Huntly A: M.Archer 3, J.Buchanan 2, H.Miller 1, M.Lawrence 1, Z.Whyte 1, Z.Marwood 1
BEST - Castlemaine: B.Jardine, O.Britt, M.Matheson, G.O'Sullivan, A.Welch, M.McClure. Huntly A: C.Cowan, B.Murley, J.Mullane, M.Archer, J.Buchanan, M.Lawrence
MGYCW B 5.4 6.5 10.5 13.7 (85)
Huntly B 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.6 (12)
GOALS - MGYCW B: W.Hargreaves 3, N.Blake 2, D.Bown 2, A.Tremain 2, J.Cavalier 1, K.Vroom 1, B.Smart 1, S.Piazza 1. Huntly B: B.Smith 1
BEST - MGYCW B: N.Blake, L.Hoctor, B.Smart, D.Bown, A.Tremain, K.Vroom. Huntly B: H.Adamson, O.Chilver, B.Smith, J.Giudice, C.Wright, K.Loftus
Strathfieldsaye B 6.3 12.4 17.10 20.15 (135)
Rochester 0.1 0.3 3.4 4.7 (31)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye B: N.Jones-Stibbe 5, K.Hodgskiss 4, T.Gardiner 3, L.Sharam 3, D.Cleave 2, B.Schintler 2, M.Grieve 1. Rochester: K.Pearse 2, M.Boyack 1, J.Otto 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye B: T.Harrison, B.Schintler, L.Sharam, K.Hodgskiss, M.Grieve, O.Perry. Rochester: S.Seabrook, M.Munro, C.James, D.Martin, K.Connor, K.Pearse
South Bendigo B 3.1 4.2 5.4 7.6 (48)
Marong 0.1 0.4 2.4 4.6 (30)
GOALS - South Bendigo B: C.McKay 3, L.Rinaldi 1, J.Cason 1, T.Coombs 1. Marong: H.Arnett 2, C.Bray 1, M.Pickering 1
BEST - South Bendigo B: M.Flett, J.Kramer, W.de Vries, S.Carter, L.Trezise, T.Henderson. Marong: E.Bird, O.Steen, B.Smyth, M.O'Donnell, W.Smith, B.Bissett
LBU Cats - - - - (63)
White Hills - - - - (42)
GOALS - LBU Cats: P.Keele 3, N.Mitchell 3, N.Holgate 1, J.Brentnall 1, M.Day 1. White Hills: L.Cummings 4, A.Oehms 1, F.Millar 1
BEST - LBU Cats: M.Day, R.Sims, C.Byrne, J.Mundie, B.Read, K.Haines. White Hills: K.Pearce, D.Murley, R.Riding, B.Smith, T.Caine, Z.Fuller
Sandhurst A 6.3 8.5 8.10 9.13 (67)
Golden Square Blue 0.0 1.0 3.0 3.2 (20)
GOALS - Sandhurst A: H.Carter 1, N.Long 1, M.Armstrong 1, N.Willits 1, W.Petersen 1, E.Harrop 1, C.Reid 1. Golden Square Blue: R.Brown 2, J.Kelly 1
BEST - Sandhurst A: H.Byrne, C.Poyser, L.McNamara, N.Willits, H.Banfield, C.Reid. Golden Square Blue: L.Wilson, J.Kelly, A.Weeks, Z.Barker, C.Whyte, M.Sandhu
Strathfieldsaye A 7.3 8.6 14.9 15.12 (102)
MGYCW A 0.1 2.2 2.2 5.3 (33)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye A: R.O'Donnell 2, J.Webster 2, W.Brandt 2, W.Bartlett 2, K.Villani 1, M.Morrison 1, J.Oldham 1, A.Hand 1, J.Mathews 1, A.Morrissey 1, C.Lacey 1. MGYCW A: B.Hines 2, L.Budge 1, R.Grinham-Reid 1, L.Pigdon 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye A: T.Griffin, R.O'Donnell, C.Lacey, A.Morrissey, M.Morrison, J.Oldham. MGYCW A: B.Hines, C.Attard, L.Budge, X.Emmerson, R.Grinham-Reid, D.Warren
Sandhurst B 2.2 7.5 10.9 13.13 (91)
Golden Square Gold 3.5 4.5 4.8 4.9 (33)
GOALS - Sandhurst B: B.Butler 3, J.Craig 3, L.Fazzalori 2, M.Nihill 2, R.Comer 1, I.Omeara 1, L.Boxshall 1. Golden Square Gold: A.Upton 2, E.Flood 1, V.Hickman 1
BEST - Sandhurst B: R.Brasier, C.Fraser, I.Omeara, J.Craig, L.Boxshall, W.Jeffrey. Golden Square Gold: L.O'Brien, J.Atherton, E.Dorling, L.Dole, A.Upton, J.Dyer
Strathfieldsaye B - - - - (25)
Kangaroo Flat Green B - - - - (24)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye B: K.Molloy 2, F.Jackson-Leahy 1, M.Skinner 1. Kangaroo Flat U15 Girls Green B: M.Rose 2, S.Rich- Jones 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye B: A.Hope, K.Molloy, M.Skinner, F.Jackson-Leahy, Z.Peel, M.Doherty. Kangaroo Flat U15 Girls Green B: I.Brown, G.Rich-Jones, L.Benaim, S.Rich- Jones
Sandhurst A 4.3 5.8 6.10 6.14 (50)
Golden Square Blue 0.0 0.0 1.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Sandhurst A: N/A. Golden Square Blue: T.Gray 1
BEST - Sandhurst A: N/A. Golden Square Blue: N/A
Eaglehawk B 0.2 1.6 1.10 2.13 (25)
Marong B 1.0 2.1 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Eaglehawk B: R.Shanley 1, M.Thatcher 1. Marong B: C.Humme 1, R.Richards 1
BEST - Eaglehawk B: D.Vallance, T.Bown, L.Ring, R.Robinson, M.Thatcher, T.West. Marong B: M.Penny, M.Cornell, P.Cunningham, C.Humme, N.English, C.Briganti
Strathfieldsaye A - - - - (93)
Marong A - - - - (2)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye A: J.O'Bree 4, C.Fitzgerald 3, R.Jackson- Leahy 2, J.Cunningham 2, D.McDonnell 1, S.McGregor 1, E.Pollard 1.
BEST - Strathfieldsaye A: C.Fitzgerald, J.O'Bree, D.McDonnell, R.Jackson-Leahy, A.Morrissey, J.Cunningham. Marong A: M.Austin, P.England, C.Briganti, T.Shay, A.Harrington, E.O'Toole
Sandhurst B 0.1 2.2 2.3 5.5 (35)
Golden Square Gold 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.7 (7)
GOALS - Sandhurst B: A.Wainwright 3, P.Carter 1, G.Bray 1. Golden Square Gold: N/A
BEST - Sandhurst B: K.Daly, M.Wardell, G.Bray, A.Wainwright, L.Burn, P.Carter. Golden Square Gold: Y.McKenzie, I.Sobey, M.Dean, R.Dunn, A.Williams
White Hills 1.0 3.1 4.2 5.2 (32)
Eaglehawk A 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.4 (4)
GOALS - White Hills: S.O'Connell 2, K.Cail 1, J.House 1. Eaglehawk A: N/A
BEST - White Hills: M.kelleher, K.Cail, L.Newton, J.House, A.Savage, H.Molyneux. Eaglehawk A: I.Brown, S.Lees, T.Thorpe, C.McQueen, A.Jones, M.Scoble
Kangaroo Flat U14 White 4.6 9.9 11.16 14.19 (103)
Eaglehawk B 2.0 5.3 5.6 7.9 (51)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat U14 White: B.Blythman 4, A.Wiegard 3, C.Tierney 2, B.Hayes 2, J.Lower 2, K.Hull 1. Eaglehawk B: Z.Dove 2, A.Rae 1, J.Morrow 1, M.Manning 1, J.Ashman 1, B.Cadzow 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat U14 White: B.Blythman, C.Tierney, C.Wood, W.Hammett, B.Hayes, A.Wiegard. Eaglehawk B: J.Ashman, D.Boston, L.McClure, E.penno, D.bolitho, J.McHardy
Golden Square C 3.1 4.2 6.2 9.5 (59)
Heathcote 0.2 1.5 2.6 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Golden Square C: L.Mountford 2, M.Bennallack 2, J.Davies 1, T.Scullie 1, C.Colbert 1, W.Stedman 1. Heathcote: S.Abela 4, M.Dellar 1
BEST - Golden Square C: L.Mountford, A.Keena, C.Brown, W.Stedman, J.Davies, R.Page. Heathcote: S.Abela, C.Gellatly, I.Pianta-Cook, H.Pianta-Cook, I.Miller
MGYCW B 4.2 10.5 12.18 16.23 (119)
Strathfieldsaye C 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 (24)
GOALS - MGYCW B: K.Wilson 4, J.Hargreaves 3, T.Smith 2, P.Murphy 2, T.Watson 2, D.Lovell 1, X.Wallace 1, A.Langley 1. Strathfieldsaye C: M.Khodja 2, A.Filo 1, H.Dewhurst 1
BEST - MGYCW B: N.Ralton, N.Lowry, P.Murphy, J.Hargreaves, N.James, T.Smith. Strathfieldsaye C: W.dejong, C.Casey, H.Dooly, M.Dooly, W.James, I.Oataway
Eaglehawk A 8.5 14.8 18.18 22.26 (158)
Kangaroo Flat U14 Green 0.0 1.0 1.0 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Eaglehawk A: Z.Farrow 4, T.Turton 3, X.Stone 3, C.Hinton 2, M.Hastings 2, J.Webster 2, J.Frankel 1, J.Nisbet 1, C.Larson 1, A.Gill 1, S.Tuckerman 1. Kangaroo Flat U14 Green: Z.Nicholls 1, X.Tingley 1
BEST - Eaglehawk A: C.Powley, T.Turton, M.Hastings, R.Hill, J.Nisbet, M.Liddy. Kangaroo Flat U14 Green: A.Coghill, J.Thatcher, C.Scholes, M.Gould, O.Bird, C.Pearce
Castlemaine 2.3 6.5 9.7 10.9 (69)
Strathfieldsaye B 2.1 4.2 5.3 9.5 (59)
GOALS - Castlemaine: J.Elliott 3, F.Morgan 1, L.Parsons 1, D.Brasher 1. Strathfieldsaye B: K.Storer 3, N.Oldham 1, B.Gamble 1, A.Horan 1, K.Garley 1, L.Hancock 1, E.Palmer 1
BEST - Castlemaine: C.Cordy, D.Brasher, F.Morgan, J.Elliott, L.Parsons. Strathfieldsaye B: J.Mcdonnell, Z.Garley, K.Storer, A.Horan, E.Palmer, K.Garley
Golden Square B 4.4 8.5 14.9 19.15 (129)
South Bendigo B 1.0 2.4 5.5 5.6 (36)
GOALS - Golden Square B: J.Norris 4, E.Crocker 3, R.Gallagher 2, C.Kennedy 1. South Bendigo B: O.Macnee 2, F.Guzzo 2, R.Hinck 1
BEST - Golden Square B: Z.Shevlin, R.Gallagher, J.Norris, D.Bonnici, D.Dupille. South Bendigo B: B.Doyle, J.Thurgood, H.Wells, E.Murphy, O.Macnee
Sandhurst A 3.3 8.3 10.3 12.6 (78)
Golden Square A 2.0 4.3 8.6 9.9 (63)
GOALS - Sandhurst A: L.Cameron 4, O.Suckling 3, J.Westley 2, K.Westley 1, C.Bell 1, J.Richardson 1. Golden Square A: C.Macumber 3, J.Allen 2, J.Rosa 1, Z.Dowdell 1, A.Rooke 1, H.Pratt-Baird 1
BEST - Sandhurst A: D.Strachan, P.McNamara, T.Byrne, J.Westley, L.Cameron, O.Suckling. Golden Square A: J.Allen, W.Donnelly, H.Pratt-Baird, C.Andrews, M.Conway, H.Hayes
White Hills Red 2.5 7.6 11.9 17.14 (116)
North Bendigo 1.0 4.2 4.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS - White Hills Red: D.Mullen 5, L.Whittle 4, E.McDonnell 2, N.Kalstrom 1, B.Murley 1, C.Boyd 1, L.Hunt 1, T.Bell 1. North Bendigo: M.Challis 1, Z.Edwards 1, J.Challis 1, R.Hunt 1
BEST - White Hills Red: L.Villiers, D.Mullen, B.Murley, D.Edwards, N.Kalstrom. North Bendigo: J.Mulcahy, J.Challis, L.Kerr, L.Bennett, J.hicks, M.Taylor
Huntly 2.1 3.2 6.5 8.7 (55)
Marong 0.4 0.8 1.9 5.9 (39)
GOALS - Huntly: R.Marriott 5, C.Caldis 2, R.Pitson 1. Marong: J.Marwood 3, J.Cross 1, T.Pearce 1
BEST - Huntly: R.Sowerby, J.Rothacker, C.Luke, C.Caldis, R.Marriott, C.Wheelhouse. Marong: F.Neivandt, J.Marwood, J.Cross, C.Bray, R.Roberts, N.Carter
Strathfieldsaye A 6.6 12.9 16.17 21.21 (147)
MGYCW A 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 (1)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye A: N.Fitzpatrick 4, J.Ingram 3, A.Hughes 3, S.Cook 2, L.van Dillen 2, J.Monaghan 1, K.McInerney 1, E.Fennell 1, F.Worthington 1, K.Read 1, D.Tyler 1, Z.Walker 1. MGYCW A: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye A: C.Giddings, K.Read, Z.Walker, K.McInerney, N.Fitzpatrick, J.Ingram. MGYCW A: J.Farley, D.Thomson, H.Clapp, T.Evans, K.Turner, J.Morcombe
South Bendigo A 3.2 9.3 13.4 19.14 (128)
White Hills Black 0.0 1.1 5.3 6.5 (41)
GOALS - South Bendigo A: J.Stone 6, P.Si 3, N.Poole 3, H.Wah 2, H.Long 1, D.Ford 1, B.Anderson 1, W.Scholtes 1, T.Foster 1. White Hills Black: R.Middleton 2, C.Dickins 2, J.Yates 1, T.Kelleher 1
BEST - South Bendigo A: J.Stone, T.Floreani, M.Slattery, C.Finch, T.Foster, P.Si. White Hills Black: M.Polglase, F.Parker, R.Middleton, B.Young, H.Morrish, H.Rice
Rochester 0.2 2.7 4.12 9.17 (71)
Maryborough 3.3 3.3 5.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Rochester: A.Rasmussen 2, M.Mundie 2, J.Cuttriss 1, H.Acocks 1, Z.Morgan 1, C.Watson 1, H.Kyne 1. Maryborough: E.Boyes 2, J.Smith 2, C.Stevens 1
BEST - Rochester: Z.Morgan, A.Rasmussen, J.Tarrant, J.Cuttriss, H.Acocks, M.Mundie. Maryborough: H.Bartlett, D.Hoban, J.Smith, C.Stevens, W.Smith, M.Stevens
South Bendigo 3 - - - - (41)
St Monicas - - - - (18)
GOALS - South Bendigo 3: J.Morrissey 1, J.Hardinge 1, M.Harper 1, J.Brown 1, L.Cakebread 1. St Monicas: L.Geddes 1, L.Harrington 1, B.Felsbourg 1
BEST - South Bendigo 3: N/A. St Monicas: S.Shwe, L.Harrington, M.Roulston, D.Lamb, J.McLean, S.Salathiel
Castlemaine 2.3 4.5 4.9 7.9 (51)
Golden Square 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Castlemaine: J.Butler 3, C.Davis 2, F.Morgan 1, G.Cordy 1.
BEST - Castlemaine: F.Morgan, T.Cordy, D.Minster, J.Nicholson, P.Brasher, S.Wiese. Golden Square 2: D.Snell, L.Smith, L.Collins, C.Elliott, P.Roberts, T.Smith
Mount Pleasant - - - - (63)
North Bendigo Blue - - - - (35)
GOALS - Mount Pleasant: J.Roberts 4, R.Truscott 3, K.Walsh 1, B.Checkley 1, H.Browne 1. North Bendigo Blue: R.Carter 1, C.Thompson 1, J.Kerr 1, B.McRory 1
BEST - Mount Pleasant: R.Condon, R.Truscott, J.Scott, H.Browne, K.Walsh, B.Checkley. North Bendigo Blue: B.McRory, B.baldwin, N.Armstrong, R.Page, T.Kerr-Ilsley, R.Carter
Strathfieldsaye 3 2.3 3.3 4.6 5.6 (36)
MGYCW U12 (3) 1.1 2.1 3.1 4.2 (26)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye 3: M.Rees 4, X.Janse van Rensburg 1. MGYCW U12 (3): W.Isaacs 2, T.Hogan 1, B.Coghill 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye 3: M.Rees, L.Nankervis, X.Janse van Rensburg, E.Smith, O.Carlile, R.Van der Leeuw. MGYCW U12 (3): R.Butt, C.Wyatt, W.Isaacs, N.Ryan, D.Balic, T.Ralphs
Eaglehawk Two Blues - - - - (59)
White Hills Red - - - - (25)
GOALS - Eaglehawk Two Blues: K.O'Connell 3, C.Fitzpatrick 2, H.Taylor 1, K.Shelton 1. White Hills Red: C.Letts 2, M.Nurse 1, M.Argus 1
BEST - Eaglehawk Two Blues: C.Fitzpatrick, H.Taylor, K.Shelton, B.Dunn, K.O'Connell, J.Freeman. White Hills Red: R.Morton, C.Letts, L.Mahood, J.Thacker, M.Nurse, B.Dalton-Downward
Quarry Hill 3.2 7.3 9.4 11.4 (70)
Maryborough 3.1 6.2 7.5 10.8 (68)
GOALS - Quarry Hill: H.Knott 3, O.Lalor 2, I.Ely 2, A.Griffin 2, B.Borchard 1, T.Dunne 1. Maryborough: J.Wills 5, A.Boyes 2, H.Bond 1, C.cox 1, B.Humphrey 1
BEST - Quarry Hill: H.Knott, H.Cooney, I.Ely, E.Fraser, D.Thompson, N.Garden. Maryborough: J.Wills, W.Smith, M.Stevens, C.cox, M.Peters, B.Meyer
South Bendigo 1 3.1 7.1 10.1 12.2 (74)
St Kilians St Peters 0.1 0.2 0.5 3.5 (23)
GOALS - South Bendigo 1: J.King 4, J.Cox 2, S.Preston 2, F.Cullen 1, H.Sheldrick 1, C.Smythe 1, C.White 1. St Kilians St Peters: H.Horby 3
BEST - South Bendigo 1: H.Galea, J.King, C.White, F.Cullen, S.Preston, T.Williams. St Kilians St Peters: E.Willits, I.Manley, H.Francis, H.Macnee, S.Chapman, H.Horby
White Hills Black 1.0 2.1 4.4 5.4 (34)
Huntly 0.1 0.3 1.4 1.4 (10)
GOALS - White Hills Black: P.Millar 3, C.Waegeli 1, M.Fuller 1. Huntly: H.Kleinert 1
BEST - White Hills Black: L.Gladman, T.Nichols, M.Fuller, E.Fuller, A.Smith, J.Bowles. Huntly: I.Plant, M.Fahy, K.Manson, O.Wright, O.Enright, R.Stevens
MGYCW U12 (2) 0.2 2.3 5.6 6.7 (43)
Eaglehawk Hawks 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (3)
GOALS - MGYCW U12 (2): H.Membery 3, R.Seiler 2, M.Fitzgerald 1.
BEST - MGYCW U12 (2): R.Seiler, A.Kawde, H.Membery, O.Bell, J.Wiltshire, M.Barker. Eaglehawk Hawks: A.Hinton, T.McQueen, T.Hackett, C.Boyd, C.Lobley, C.Henderson
Strathfieldsaye 2 - - - - (58)
St Francis 2 - - - - (12)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye 2: S.Green 2, W.Martin 2, P.Jones 1, R.Menzel 1, N.John 1, T.Taylor 1. St Francis 2: J.Shadbolt 2
BEST - Strathfieldsaye 2: W.Martin, N.Hodgskiss, C.Matthews, R.Speers, P.Antoniadis, T.Taylor. St Francis 2: J.Shadbolt, L.Sharples, F.Wood, S.Hurford, X.Connolly, A.Haasbroek
Marong Red 3.1 5.3 6.5 8.9 (57)
Heathcote 0.0 0.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Marong Red: J.Lakey 4, H.Gunther 2, C.Pell 1, H.Bourke 1. Heathcote: N.Burton 1
BEST - Marong Red: C.Horne, M.Webster, J.Pickering, T.Chapman, C.Pell, A.Henkel. Heathcote: N.Burton, T.Langdon, C.Harrison, C.Ruck, E.Hagan, N.Barrett
South Bendigo 2 2.4 3.6 4.9 7.15 (57)
North Bendigo Red 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS - South Bendigo 2: A.Clarke 2, M.Mcclure 2, D.Huddleston 1, D.Williams 1, H.Burchell 1. North Bendigo Red: C.cook 1
BEST - South Bendigo 2: D.Huddleston, D.Williams, C.King, C.Jones-Moore, A.Clarke, M.Mcclure. North Bendigo Red: B.Woodfield, H.LeFevre, C.cook, J.Benbow, C.Stannard, L.Bright
St Francis 1 - - - - (54)
Strathfieldsaye 1 - - - - (14)
GOALS - St Francis 1: A.Dickson 3, T.Harrop 2, J.Place 1, H.Baker 1, W.Shadbolt 1. Strathfieldsaye 1: A.Kelly 1, C.Polson 1
BEST - St Francis 1: J.Place, J.Fishley, Z.Grieve, D.Kanzamar, M.Jennings, P.Horan. Strathfieldsaye 1: W.Jackson, A.Kelly, C.Mayes, S.Davies, D.Hilson, J.Leslie
Kangaroo Flat 2.2 2.4 3.4 3.4 (22)
Marong Blue 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: C.Brown 3.
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: R.Gudge, R.Pearson, C.Brown, R.Grinter, M.Lower, H.French. Marong Blue: L.Marwood, T.Roberts, R.Watson, E.Swanton, J.Bentley, H.Mc Donald
MGYCW U12 (1) 1.3 2.4 3.7 5.9 (39)
Golden Square 1 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS - MGYCW U12 (1): J.Brown 2, H.Rossignuolo 1, R.Cavalier 1, K.Evans 1. Golden Square 1: J.Burke 1
BEST - MGYCW U12 (1): H.Rossignuolo, R.Muir, J.Benaim, A.Phillips, W.Waters, D.Stone. Golden Square 1: R.Naughton-Stratford, J.Burke, L.Baker, J.Everett, J.McKenzie, C.Buchan
St Thereses 1 1.2 4.5 5.5 8.8 (56)
Eaglehawk Eagles 0.0 0.0 0.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS - St Thereses 1: X.Mulqueen 3, S.Davie 1, Q.Casey 1, H.Rees 1, C.Harrington 1, R.Fleming 1. Eaglehawk Eagles: D.Abbott 1
BEST - St Thereses 1: L.Bell, Q.Casey, S.Davie, H.Rees, D.Winfield, J.MacDonald. Eaglehawk Eagles: X.Williams, K.Law Saw, B.Safstrom, R.Button, S.Cossar, J.Richardson
St Francis Blue 8.4 19.9 27.15 36.19 (235)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - St Francis Blue: S.Woodmore 7, Z.Grieve 5, E.Pollock 5, M.Millar 5, C.Fitzgerald 3, E.Bath 3, M.Balic 3, C.O'Bree 2, M.Nielsen 1, P.Baker 1, P.Fishley 1.
BEST - St Francis Blue: E.Pollock, S.Woodmore, M.Balic, M.Nielsen, Z.Grieve. Kangaroo Flat: N/A
White Hills 3.0 4.3 5.3 5.3 (33)
Marong 1.0 3.0 3.0 3.1 (19)
GOALS - White Hills: S.Alford 2, B.Riding 1, D.Mertens 1, L.McGrath 1. Marong: S.Bourke 2, M.Tucker 1
BEST - White Hills: L.McGrath, D.Mertens, A.Higgins, D.Boyd, D.Petersen. Marong: M.Ladson, M.Goode, C.Larkins, S.Wardell, G.Wynveen, S.Bourke
Golden Square 2.0 5.2 6.4 10.6 (66)
St Francis Green 0.0 3.1 3.1 7.2 (44)
GOALS - Golden Square: W.Dellar 5, R.Carter 2, S.Reid 1, S.Templar 1, S.Lethlean 1. St Francis Green: M.Wright 3, E.Willis 3, L.Childs 1
BEST - Golden Square: W.Dellar, R.Carter, S.Tully, S.Lethlean, S.Reid, J.Dowdell. St Francis Green: L.Hand, B.Bortolotto, E.Willis, M.Jacques, L.Childs, B.McCulloch
Mount Pleasant 3.1 6.2 9.4 13.5 (83)
Rochester 0.0 2.2 2.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS - Mount Pleasant: D.Browne 5, L.Doak 2, S.Ticehurst 2, P.Kristiansen 1, D.Costello 1, R.Comer 1. Rochester: J.Howe 3
BEST - Mount Pleasant: P.Long, D.Browne, E.Kristiansen, S.Ticehurst, R.Comer, P.Kristiansen. Rochester: L.Kennedy, T.Ryan, M.Riordan, A.Beer, J.Howe, M.Cottam
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.