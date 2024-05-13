PHOTOS: Sandhurst triumph in its maiden CVFLW clash at spiritual QEO home

Sandhurst's brilliant start to its maiden CVFLW campaign got even better on Friday night.
In their first game at the Dragons' spiritual home, the QEO, the newly built team under Andrew Saladino, turned it on just like the floodlights did.
The Dragons' 6.10 (46) to 3.7 (25) victory over the Bendigo Thunder was not just important because of the occasion but vital to their finals aspirations.
It puts the 3-2 Dragons back into the top four and leapfrogs the Thunder in the process ahead of a season-shaping contest with Golden Square in round seven.
The Dragons dominated the play in the opening term but kicked 2.7 (19) to keep the Thunder in the contest.
They rued those misses by half-time, with the Thunder cutting the margin to four points at the main break.
An eight-point buffer had opened up by three-quarter-time before a brilliant final quarter in which the Thunder were kept scoreless rounded out a famous win.
There were six individual goalkickers for the Dragons.
CVFLW inter-league squad members Madeline Sexton, Lily Campbell and Maddy White were all in the best for the Dragons.
In the rounds other Friday night lights clash Eaglehawk professionally defeated Marong 7.14 (56) to 0.1 (1).
The Panthers can be proud of their defensive efforts, keeping an Eaglehawk side pushing for finals to 56 points.
The win moved Eaglehawk into fifth.
A first-term goal was the only moment of celebration for winless North Bendigo, which lost to the undefeated Castlemaine at Camp Reserve on Saturday evening, 23.23 (161) to 1.0 (6).
In an incredible show of sharing, 19 of the 22 Magpies players kicked a goal.
With Woorinen having the bye, Golden Square used the opportunity to snatch second place.
The Bulldogs won convincingly 30.20 (200) to 0.0 (0), with Paynton Jolliffe nailing ten goals.
