'Festering wound': RSL rallies to preserve pool's war memorial status

In scenes reminiscent of the battle to save Bendigo East Swimming Pool, Rochester RSL is fighting to preserve the legacy of the town's swimming pool as a war memorial after Campaspe Shire Council voted to demolish it.
The Rochester District War Memorial Pool was effectively destroyed in the October 2022 flood event leaving the town without a public swimming facility for almost 17 months.
Campaspe Shire Council has voted to demolish the old pool and build a new facility but the RSL wants a hold on proceedings.
"The pool was funded by raising public subscriptions to honour those who paid the supreme and ultimate sacrifice," Rochester RSL president Cameron Lovering.
A letter - signed by Mr Lovering, vice-president John Roberts, immediate past president Greg Walkley and past president John Glover - was sent to council and state government expressing the RSL's disappointment at not being involved in discussions about the pool's future.
"We're not trying to stonewall it," Mr Lovering said.
"Our objections were only as a result of council not engaging with us on the matter formally during the community and key stakeholder consultation."
Rochester RSL had a meeting last week with shire representatives to discuss their concerns.
Mr Lovering said the Rochester RSL wanted the full title of the site be maintained at any new aquatic complex.
"That being the Rochester District War Memorial Pool, including the preservation of the historic signage, RSL Memorial Plaque, and the Rochester District War Memorial Pool Committee Plaque," he said.
The pool contains a commemorative memorial plaque with the RSL logo embedded.
Mr Lovering said the RSL was concerned if existing historical signage and plaques were removed from the pool there was no guarantee they would ever be mounted again on any new facility.
Before any demolition takes place, the RSL has asked that all due process has been met around the decommissioning of a Victorian War Bond - Heritage Listed War Memorial.
Estimates to build a new pool in the town hover between $10 million and $15 million.
Mr Lovering described the pool's status as a "festering wound" in the community.
"Veterans see it as a decaying war memorial while others see it as a reminder of a catastrophic event," Mr Lovering said.
He said council only removed mouldy rotting sandbags still sitting at the pool since the October 2022 flood event in time for this year's Anzac Day commemoration.
Mr Lovering understood why council was unable to rebuild the old pool because to do so would fail to meet modern standards for changerooms and accessibility.
"We're not against it (a new pool)," Mr Lovering said.
"The community needs a safe place to swim. We don't want kids swimming in channels and waterways.
"We're just unhappy we were not involved in steering the new build as it is a war memorial.
"It's there to honour those who paid the supreme and ultimate sacrifice which should not expire with time and decay of buildings. It endures.
"Any future development needs to retain the continuation of that legacy."
Campaspe Shire mayor Rob Amos said the Rochester community was invited to take part in a community engagement survey on the pool's future in August and September 2023.
"It was an unfortunate omission that the RSL were not directly contacted to be involved in these activities," he said.
Cr Amos said nearly 600 people in the Rochester community provided their ideas and input over the six-week engagement period, with a resounding desire to retain an aquatic facility at its existing location.
"Officers have been made aware of the RSL's disappointment that they weren't directly invited to consult," he said.
"Since then, meetings between the RSL and council have been positive and council is committed to continuing to develop the relationship."
Cr Amos said the damage sustained to the Rochester District War Memorial Pool because of its age - it was built in 1956 - and the 2022 October Flood event had led to council's decision to demolish the existing facility.
However, he said council was advocating for a community designed, purpose-built facility that would serve the community for the next 50 years in the same location.
While the design was "some way off", Cr Amos said the current site was unsafe and "presents as a daily reminder to those who have been impacted by the devastating floods".
"It's demolition provides an interim reprieve whilst we undertake targeted engagement and detailed design," he said.
"The importance of the Rochester War Memorial Pool as culturally and historically significant infrastructure is not lost on council.
"We want to honour and acknowledge the veteran community ensuring their concerns are taken into consideration as we progress this exciting project with our community."
Both the RSL and council are waiting to hear from the state government about decommissioning the pool as a war memorial before any demolition takes place.
