'Festering wound': RSL rallies to preserve pool's war memorial status

DC
By David Chapman
May 14 2024 - 5:45am
Rochester RSL president Cameron Lovering wants the war memorial legacy of the town's swimming pool retained. Picture by Darren Howe
In scenes reminiscent of the battle to save Bendigo East Swimming Pool, Rochester RSL is fighting to preserve the legacy of the town's swimming pool as a war memorial after Campaspe Shire Council voted to demolish it.

DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

