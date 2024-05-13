League One soccer: Spring Gully women sizzle, Tatura men maul Hawks

After two years of playing catch-up behind Strathfieldsaye Colts United, Spring Gully United is on top of the League One Women championship ladder.
The Reds defeated reigning champions Colts 3-1 in Saturday night's feature match of the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League Female Football Round.
"We've had some tight battles with Colts in recent years, but they've always seemed to come out on top,'' Spring Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"To turn that around this time is a great confidence boost for the players."
Bella Goggin opened the scoring for Gully in the first half.
The Reds held the lead into the second half before Colts tied the scores through Bridget Chamberlain.
Three pieces of individual brilliance turned the game Spring Gully's way.
Firstly, Ally Van Dalen broke the deadlock via a thunderbolt free kick from well outside of the box.
"I didn't realise how far she was out, but it managed to sneak in just below the bar,'' Smith said.
"Ally has a hammer of a right foot. I've never seen a girl hit the ball as hard as she can. Scoring a goal like that from distance is something she's capable of."
Secondly, teenager goalkeeper Amelia Marrone saved a penalty which allowed the Reds to maintain their lead.
"I think Amelia is still only 15,'' Smith said.
"She still plays under-16s as well and she's developed so well. She won the match for us."
Thirdly, Paige Conder sealed the deal late in the game with a classy finish from a tight angle.
"On the balance of play we deserved the three points,'' Smith said.
"I thought we defended really well in a really tough game."
The victory lifted Gully to a perfect 12 points from four matches - three points clear of Colts and Shepparton United.
Shepparton United rallied from one goal down to defeat La Trobe University 2-1.
A first-half goal from Shannon Fox gave La Trobe the lead and the Eagles looked the better side.
However, they didn't make the most of their chances and Shepparton United pounced in the second-half.
Goals from Olivia Loverso and Keira Muskee lifted the visitors to a crucial 2-1 victory.
One of the highlights of the day was Kyneton's first win in League One Women competition.
After earning promotion from League Two last year, the Rangers had shown some good signs in their opening three League One games but had no points to show for it.
That all changed on Saturday as Sian Hooppell scored a brilliant hat-trick to lead Kyneton to a 4-2 win over Shepparton South.
Ivy Morris-Perrott also scored for the Rangers, while Jasmine Vukcevic and Mervin Nabindu found the back of the net for South.
Tatura also scored its first win of the season when it edged out Eaglehawk 2-1.
Nicola Minicozzi and Tara Ambrosini were the goal scorers for the Ibises, while Sinead Gibson kept the Borough in the game with her goal.
Can anyone stop Tatura from winning the League One Men title?
At this stage the answer is no.
The Ibises scored an emphatic 4-1 win in their toughest on Bendigo soil - Eaglehawk at Truscott Reserve.
Keegan Smyth's third goal of the campaign for Eaglehawk was wiped out by two goals from Tatura star Fraser Gosstray and singles to Christian Corso and coach Tristan Zito.
The Ibises have 12 points from their first four games and lead Eaglehawk by three points.
Tatura's closest challenger is now Strathdale after the Blues leapt into second place on the back of a 4-1 win over Shepparton United.
Strathdale proved its win over Shepparton South the week prior was no fluke when it thumped Shepparton United 4-1.
After a scoreless opening half, the Blues blew the visitors off the park with a brilliant 45-minute burst.
Keian Tramm was once again instrumental in the win.
The midfielder scored one goal and created many chances for the Blues.
Dean Vlaeminck scored for the second-straight week, while Alex Medway and Hsar Wah added their names to the scoresheet in an imposing performance from the Blues.
Spring Gully broke through for its first win of the season after coming from behind twice to defeat Epsom 3-2.
Epsom went 1-0 up in the first-half through the services of James Crawley.
The Reds responded to tie the scores before half-time, but Epsom regained the lead thanks to a fine volley from Nick Collins.
Spring Gully showed great character to level the scores again before Josh Woods won the game from the penalty spot with 15 minutes to play.
Woods finished with two goals for the Reds, while Michael Lee also scored.
"I thought we were on top early in both halves and we created more chances than what they did,'' Epsom coach Kyle Smith said.
"We weren't clinical enough and missed out on going a couple of goals up early, we gave them a chance to stay in the match.
"They jumped on that opportunity in the end."
The winless Scorpions have played well the past two matches, but only have one point to show for it.
"We look back on the last two weeks quite disappointed,'' Smith said.
"We should have walked away with two wins, but in front of goals is where we're really lacking at the moment. We're not clinical enough to put a game away."
Shepparton SC produced a brilliant comeback to secure a draw against crosstown rival Shepparton South.
Shepparton South raced to a 3-0 lead in the first half thanks to a hat-trick from recruit Stephen Appiah.
It was a different story after the break as Shepparton South stormed home to level the scores through two goals from Leo Szwec and one from Haider Alhamzah.
A power of the competition in recent years, Shepparton South has just four points from its opening four games and already looks out of the championship equation.
