Are standing desks really good for you? Here's what the experts say

Picture by Shutterstock

There is a lot of discussion about the advantages of standing desks because of their recent popularity spike.



It's evident to me after reading through a myriad of studies and professional commentary that standing workstations are more than simply a fad in the modern office.



They are accompanied by well-reasoned and health science-based justifications.



Key takeaways:

The short-term benefits of standing desks are more clearly understood compared to the potential long-term benefits, where there has been a lack of scientific study.

The short-term benefits of using a standing desk include relief from body discomfort, increased self-awareness of posture (and attempting to rectify it), increased collaboration and communication in the workplace, and increased energy.

Using an adjustable standing desk encourages you to shift your posture throughout the day, increasing alertness and reducing fatigue. Sitting in the same position for long periods of time can fatigue you and reduce your attentiveness.

What is a standing desk?

A standing desk enables you to work while standing up. It is sometimes referred to as a sit-to-stand desk or a sit-stand desk. You can alternate between sitting and standing at these desks throughout the day because they usually include height-adjustable surfaces.



To alleviate some of the strain on your feet when standing, a number of the best standing desks can be used in conjunction with a stool or leaning chair.



Better behaviour is promoted by standing desks

Because using a standing desk increases your physical activity, it can promote healthier habits and lifestyle choices. A recent analysis of fifty-three research papers discovered this.



Six categories of assessment were used to evaluate research participants: behaviour, psychological well-being, work performance, physical discomfort, and posture.



The health-related categories with the biggest increases were those related to reduced discomfort from alternating periods of sitting and standing, while other physiological characteristics showed minimal changes.



Users with standing desks noticed a little increase in productivity.



Increased interpersonal interaction and teamwork are further advantages of standing workstations, particularly in the office.



Actually, a growing number of companies are attempting to improve their working cultures by implementing height-adjustable desks as a means of increasing employee engagement.



Positive behavioural improvements can happen as long as you use your sit-stand desk to its maximum potential. This results from both the movement involved in changing positions and from being in a standing position.

The immediate health advantages are evident

The short-term advantages of height-adjustable workstations are more known, but the long-term benefits are still up for debate.



Standing desks encourage more activity throughout the workday, which has an instant good impact on your psychological habits and general well-being.



Let's examine the advantages that come with using a standing desk.

1 - Better posture brought forth by self-awareness

Simply by increasing your awareness of your posture, a standing desk can also help you maintain better posture overall. While sitting, it's easy to forget to maintain a straight back and relaxed shoulders; even though you may not realise it, you could be slouching.



Still, most people find that standing instead of sitting makes it simpler to stand more erect. Your general posture will improve since you are less likely to slouch or hunch over.



Your body will gradually begin to show you that your posture isn't at all how it should be, and this is the first step towards making a positive adjustment.

2 - Less pain and discomfort in the body

Prolonged sitting (and standing) can cause pain in your glutes, hips, lower back, upper back, shoulders, and neck, depending on your posture.



Because of the additional mobility, getting a standing desk might have a favourable effect on your body practically immediately. Your legs and core are used more often when standing than when sitting since standing uses more muscles.



Standing for short periods of time is not the only method to lessen discomfort, though. Instead, it's the motion you make when standing or when you shift from sitting to standing that counts.



The main muscle groups in the body receive more blood flow when you move, and stronger muscles result from increased muscular engagement.

3 - Enhanced vitality and decreased exhaustion

You wouldn't be the only one to complain about being exhausted or lacking in energy at the end of the day if you work in an office setting and spend most of your time sitting down.



I can attest that taking brief breaks to stand at a workstation that adjusts in height helps alleviate these issues and makes you feel "more alive." The increased flow of oxygenated blood to the brain and other areas of the body is the main cause of this impact.



Furthermore, sitting lessens the strain on the shoulders, neck, and lower back muscles, which can cause weariness. Standing for short bursts of time during the day works your legs and core muscles, which helps release tension in those muscles.

4 - Better cooperation and communication in a team environment

It has been demonstrated that standing workstations increase productivity, which could lead to improved teamwork and communication. If workers are able to do tasks more quickly and effectively, they might have more time to engage with coworkers and participate on group initiatives.



However, standing workstations also aid in removing any barriers to communication at work.

5 - Enhanced productivity, focus, and concentration

Because standing desks can increase workers' focus, concentration, and productivity, they have grown in popularity in recent years.



Based on several studies that demonstrate the benefits, more and more offices are implementing standing desks (or high-quality desk converters) in an effort to improve workplace culture.



According to a study that was published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, standing workstations can boost productivity by ten to fifteen percent on average. It came as no surprise that increased energy translated into enhanced mental clarity and increased output.



The same was discovered in a Japanese study, where those who used standing desks were more engaged and productive than those who used standard workstations, and they also showed signs of a less sedentary lifestyle.



Generally speaking, keeping yourself active for extended periods of time can only be beneficial. This may be achieved by employing a standing desk and frequently switching between working and gaming positions. Naturally, this will vary depending on the person.

6 - Burn slightly more calories

Standing demands increased energy expenditure since it uses the core muscles to maintain balance and posture. Because standing requires more effort from the body than sitting does to circulate blood throughout the body, your heart rate may also be a little bit higher.



However, you would be wrong to think that a standing desk will enable you to shed pounds.



Despite the fact that standing desks have been shown to increase calorie burn by up to 50 per cent when compared to sitting, these benefits are essentially insignificant when combined with an exercise programme and shouldn't take the place of vigorous exercise.



But there are several ways to keep active at your standing desk such as stretching, under desk treadmills, exercise balls and the like which can all help to burn a little more calories.

7 - Better circulation

Improved blood circulation is a direct outcome of increased bodily movement, albeit it is thought to have a slight advantage. Our blood circulation might slow down when we sit for long periods of time, which is another reason you could feel exhausted.



On the other hand, it has been demonstrated that standing for brief periods of time on occasion during the day might support good circulation.



Numerous studies have demonstrated this impact, showing improvements in various vascular health markers as well as lower body extremity vascular function (e.g., hands and feet).

8 - Reduced stress and enhanced mental health



Using an adjustable standing desk encourages you to change positions throughout the day, which increases alertness and decreases weariness. Sitting in one place for extended periods of time can lead to fatigue and lower alertness.



Additionally, sit-stand workstations have psychological advantages. Standing has been shown in studies involving elementary school students to enhance sentiments of well-being and belonging, which in turn reduce stress and boost mood.



The same is true for work settings, which is one of the explanations for the growing popularity of sit-stand desks in offices. This is probably because standing up requires more physical exertion, which releases endorphins and other "feel-good" hormones.



These mental and physical advantages of a standing desk might make you feel more at ease and productive, which will make it easier for you to deal with the pressures of daily life. Your health will appreciate you for it.

The long-term potential benefits of standing desks

While the majority of studies have provided solid evidence about the immediate health benefits of standing desk use, more study needs to be done to examine the long-term impacts, whether favourable or unfavourable.



Even though these benefits seem promising, more research is needed to fully understand the long-term benefits of standing desk use.



Preventing obesity and weight gain

Using a sit-stand desk on a regular basis can increase your caloric expenditure somewhat. A study that was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology suggests that standing for six hours a day may eventually help with weight loss.



Another study suggests that standing for three hours a day, five days a week, and 365 days a year could burn an extra 30,000 calories, although it's not clear if this is practical.

Lower amounts of blood sugar

A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health indicated that standing for three hours after a meal lowered blood sugar levels by as much as 43 per cent when compared to sitting for the same amount of time.



It was hypothesised that using a standing desk properly could lower blood sugar, especially after meals.

Alleviation of persistent back pain

In addition to offering momentary comfort, standing workstations can help lessen the long-term back pain that results from prolonged sitting. A four-week study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science found that standing at a desk considerably reduced lower back pain.

Enhanced wellbeing

Using a standing desk can lead to increased energy and vitality throughout the day and less stress and tiredness. Standing at a desk boosts energy levels while lowering tension and fatigue, according to a study of 74 Japanese office workers.

A rise in physical activity

Workstations that are standing can increase activity and productivity. A study with twenty-three volunteers found that after standing up as opposed to sitting down, metabolic rates increased for fifteen minutes. Additionally, the study revealed that while height-adjustable workstations can prevent weight gain, they cannot reverse obesity.

Standing desks vs traditional desks

Standing desks, also known as stand-up desks, allow you to work while standing up, which contrasts with the conventional sitting posture advocated by traditional desks.



A key advantage of standing desks is their potential to reduce the risk of obesity and metabolic diseases, which are linked to prolonged sitting. For instance, an adjustable standing desk can encourage you to change posture throughout the day, leading to increased caloric expenditure compared to remaining seated.

Traditional desks, on the other hand, are designed for seated work, which facilitates stability and can offer better support for prolonged tasks that require fine motor control, like drawing or handwriting.



A 2018 study by the University of Queensland indicated that users of traditional desks had more stable typing performance over extended periods compared to those using standing desks.

Sitting, standing, and movement variability

Integrating movement into the workday is crucial for health benefits. The aim is not to stand all day, which could also have negative implications, such as lower back or leg discomfort. A dynamic workflow that incorporates sitting, standing, and walking can lead to better circulation and muscle engagement.



I find it essential to include periodic movements, such as short walks or stretches, to counter the drawbacks of static postures.

A recommended approach is to alternate between sitting and standing every 30 to 60 minutes. This practice can enhance alertness and reduce the fatigue associated with staying in one position for too long.



Health experts from the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute suggest incorporating sit-stand desks as part of a broader strategy to reduce sedentary behaviour rather than as a standalone solution for workplace health.

Developments in standing desk research

Recent studies and findings

Recent studies are emphasising the immediate effects of using standing desks. For instance, a 2020 study from the University of Melbourne showed a 12 per cent decrease in lower back pain among participants after transitioning to a standing desk for three months.



Another study indicated an improvement in mood states, as reported by a group using standing desks over a period of several weeks.

Long-term health outcomes

Research focusing on long-term effects provides a nuanced view. A five-year longitudinal study highlighted a statistically significant reduction in the risk of heart disease among individuals who used standing desks versus those who did not.



However, another long-term study suggested only a moderate influence on weight management, emphasising that standing desks should be part of a broader lifestyle change.

Frequently asked questions

Does using a standing desk alleviate lower back pain more effectively than sitting?

Research indicates that standing workstations, which promote improved posture and core muscular engagement, can help lessen the chronic lower back pain brought on by extended sitting.

What are the potential drawbacks of using a standing desk?

Long-term standing can cause joint or muscular strain, particularly if suitable ergonomics are not followed. It can also lead to tiredness, which could initially reduce productivity.

In terms of health and productivity, are standing desks worth the investment?