Thistle Street Bridge to be closed for three months for upgrade works

Major upgrades will take place on the Thistle Street Bridge in Golden Square in the coming months to repair safety issues.
The $400,000 redevelopment works will fix the bridge's arch, which has developed a sag in the centre, as well as works to strengthen it in place and prevent further settlement.
The project will involve removal of the road pavement and soil to expose the top of the arch, a new arch will be built on top of the old arch and the foundations will be rebuilt.
Works are expected to start on May 20 and be completed by August.
While the redevelopments are taking place the bridge will be closed with detours in place for vehicles.
However, pedestrians can still cross the creek using the separate footbridge.
Vehicles will be detoured from Thistle Street onto either High Street or Hargreaves Street towards either Myrtle Street and Laurel Street.
The Thistle Street bridge was originally constructed between 1900 and 1902 and is an example of the Monier concrete arch bridges designed and constructed by Monash & Anderson.
The bridge demonstrates an important stage in the development of reinforced concrete technology and early 20th century engineering.
Eight Monier bridges were constructed in Bendigo and six remain.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.