More than 120 free in-person or online events are scheduled across the state during Victorian Law Week. Picture Shutterstock

Victorian Law Week (May 20 - 26) is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the law, recognise that many everyday issues have legal answers, and get information on where to go for legal help - and new data reveals why this is so important.

A recent Victoria Law Foundation survey of more than 6000 people across the state found 66 per cent of the problems discussed weren't recognised by respondents as having a legal aspect.

This was one of the findings in the Public Understanding of the Law Survey (PULS), a world-first project with insight into how Victorians experience, understand and navigate our legal system.

The survey explored how Victorians dealt with everyday legal issues such as problems with housing, employment, family relations, debt and money, goods and services, fines and infringements, and neighbour disputes.

"The research shows many people don't recognise their circumstance as having a legal dimension, or identify the law as being relevant to their situation," said Dr Hugh McDonald, acting research director of Victoria Law Foundation.

"If you see your problem as being legal, you are more likely to get legal help. Just understanding that you have legal rights can really make a difference."

The survey found the people with the lowest levels of legal knowledge were from either end of the age range - younger and older Victorians, as well as people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.



Carers, people with disability, and people in regional and rural areas had a higher knowledge and understanding of the law.

"Some people will just say, 'Well, that's bad luck and that happens to me all of the time.'," said Dr McDonald.



"But legal problems can escalate if you don't deal with them, and then they can cascade into other issues. One problem can lead to more problems. So, it's good to take action early, and seek help."

Victorian Law Week is a statewide program of community events designed to help people learn about the law. More than 120 in-person or online events are scheduled across metro and regional Victoria, run by community legal centres, government bodies, community organisations, law firms, and courts and tribunals.

"The research shows our ability to respond to the sorts of legal problems we all have to deal with is so much stronger if we understand our rights and know where to go for help," said Lynne Haultain, executive director of the Victoria Law Foundation. "Victorian Law Week is a critical bridge connecting people with their law, helping them understand the way the law works, find answers to questions, and know what help is available."