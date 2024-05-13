Eaglehawk midfielder Joel Mullen highest rated BFNL player in round five

The Bendigo Advertiser has run its eye over the key round-five team and player stats from each game, according to Premier Data.
As will be the case all year, readers can see plenty of highlights from the weekend's action with edited videos of all games.
There's only one-quarter worth deep diving into in Gisborne's eight-goal victory over Golden Square.
Gisborne did all of the damage in a brilliant first term that saw them kick seven goals to one.
The clearance dominance was evident, with Gisborne racking up 16-9 and 6-2 from centre clearance, many of which resulted in shots at goal.
They also dominated contested possession 46-26, ground ball gets 21-7, and pressure acts 15-3.
Their spread from stoppage and field kicking was just as good.
They had 51-34 uncontested possessions and 38-22 effective kicks, resulting in 14-8 inside 50s.
Eleven shots at goal from 14 entries is ultra-efficient, and midfielder Bradley Bernacki led the way in one of the best quarters of footy this season in the BFNL.
Bernacki nailed three goals from 13 disposals and two clearances.
He profited from some brilliant tap work by Braidon Blake, who arguably had just as good a quarter.
A lot of Gisborne's scores started from either Blake's hit-outs, of which he had nine, or clearances (five) when he used his strength to take it straight out of the ruck.
Overall, Blake (19 disposals, 38 hit-outs, 13 clearances and a goal) and Bernacki (34 disposals, nine clearances and four goals) were the two best players on the day.
Since joining the club from Macedon in the off-season, young recruit Dylan Johnstone has been sneakily putting together a great start to the season.
Johnston is averaging 23.75 disposals and had his best game yet in Gisborne colours on Saturday, amassing 29 disposals, two clearances, seven inside 50s and four rebound 50s.
Ricky Monti was Square's best, with 26 possessions, seven effective tackles, nine clearances and a goal.
Zach Shelton (six) and Jon Coe (four) combined for ten intercept marks.
It was a grind of an afternoon at Camp Reserve as Strathfieldsaye showed another sign of the mental fortitude that has epitomised their start to the season.
While the Storm had a five-goal margin for most of the game after quarter-time, they had to weather a tough challenge from the improving Magpies.
It was a tight battle at the coalface, with clearances finishing even and the Storm getting up on contested possessions 149-136.
While their kicking for goal wasn't at their best, the Storm's slickness inside 50 was a pivotal difference.
From the 54-39 forward 50 entries, the Storm had 18-10 inside 50 marks.
The combination of James Schischka and Malik Gordon appears to be gathering steam by the week.
Schischka played his best game in 2024, amassing 20 possessions, five inside 50 marks and kicking 4.2.
Gordon's day could have been better had he not kicked 2.4, but his 21 disposals and four marks inside 50 were important.
Despite winning the contested possession and uncontested possession (233-200) counts, the Storm were tenacious at the footy, having 57-41 tackles.
Best-on-ground Riley Wilson led the charge in this regard.
His two-way running was crucial to the victory.
Wilson had 33 disposals, seven effective tackles, four clearances, six inside 50s, two goals and 168 ranking points.
Matt Harvey wasn't far behind with 34 possessions, six clearances, seven inside 50s and a goal.
Bailey Henderson was the Magpie's best, with 37 disposals and four clearances.
What is the most important stat in footy?
The old fashioned answer is goal-kicking, the new age train of thought is everything to do with turnovers but for many clearance is still king.
The Roos dominated Eaglehawk from clearance 55-36 and centre clearance 16-9 but lost contested possession 152-133 in a weird anomaly.
It was a game where both midfields racked up big numbers.
Eaglehawk were led by the weekend ranking points leader (173 points) Joel Mullen, with 34 disposals, six effective tackles, five clearances, four inside 50s and a goal.
He was supported by Billy Evans (38 disposals) and Ben Thompson, who had 27 touches, six clearances and nailed three goals.
Kangaroo Flat's trio of Jack Lefroy, Ethan Roberts and Luke Ellings are just as eye-catching on the stat sheet.
In his second game for the Roos, Jack Lefroy showed his class with 36 disposals, 12 clearances and two goals.
Roberts had 30 disposals and 13 clearances, while Ellings had 28 disposals and eight clearances.
A big difference in the game was in uncontested footy.
The Hawks accumulated 225-159 uncontested possessions and had 142-50 marks, including 113-41 uncontested marks.
The Roos lost key defenders Zachary Rouse (calf) in the first term and Austin Lothian (Achilles) pre-game, forcing a reshuffle.
It allowed Charlie Langford to damage heavily from the Hawks back half.
Langford had a round-high 39 disposals, five intercept marks, four inside 50s, 12 rebound 50s and 171 ranking points.
The Dragons dominated all key metrics, including contested possessions (156-103), uncontested possessions (318-176), clearances (41-27) and marks (165-88).
They shared the footy around, with 16 players amassing 15 or more disposals and 15 players cracking the ranking points ton.
From their 71-25 inside 50s, the Dragons took 37-5 inside 50 marks.
Fergus Greene was the star with ten goals and 11 inside 50 marks.
Noah Walsh was best on ground before he was removed with quad tightness early in the third stanza.
By that stage, Walsh had gathered 23 disposals, three clearances, nine inside 50s and kicked 3.2.
Matt Wilkinson had a good day, having 25 disposals and two goals, while Matt Campbell took five intercept marks from 23 touches.
RANKING POINTS:
1: Joel Mullen (EH) 173
2: Charlie Langford (EH) 171
3: Riley Wilson (SS) 168
4: Billy Evans (EH) 166
5: Ben Thompson (EH) 159
6: Jack Lefroy (KF) 159
7: Jake McLean (SAN) 157
8: Bradley Bernacki (GIS) 156
9: Braidon Blake (GIS) 155
10: Matt Harvey (SS) 152
DISPOSALS:
1: Charlie Langford (EH) 39
2: Billy Evans (EH) 38
3: Bailey Henderson (CAS) 37
4: Jack Lefroy (KF) 36
5: Joel Mullen (EH) 34
6: Bradley Bernacki (GIS) 34
7: Lachlan Tardrew (SAN) 34
8: Matt Harvey (SS) 34
9: Cooper Smith (SAN) 33
10: Jake McLean (SAN) 33
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS:
1: Billy Evans (EH) 20
2: Ricky Monti (GS) 20
3: Jack Lefroy (KF) 19
4: Ethan Roberts (KF) 18
5: Braidon Blake (GIS) 16
6: Ben Thompson (EH) 15
7: Bradley Bernacki (GIS) 15
8: James Coghlan (SAN) 14
9: Zac Pallpratt (SAN) 14
10: Caleb Sheahan (SS) 14
CONTESTED MARKS:
1: Ben Thompson (EH) 5
2: Matt Wilkinson (SAN) 4
3: Bryce Frost (EH) 3
4: Joel Mullen (EH) 3
5: Jonty Neaves (EH) 3
6: Jed Denahy (GIS) 3
7: Pat McKenna (GIS) 3
8: Tom Strauch (GS) 3
9: Zack Shelton (GS) 3
10: Matthew Campbell (SAN) 3
INTERCEPT MARKS:
1: Zack Shelton (GS) 6
2: Charlie Langford (EH) 5
3: Matthew Campbell (SAN) 5
4: Bryce Frost (EH) 4
5: Jon Coe (GS) 4
6: Isaac Ruff (SAN) 4
7: Daniel Clohesy (SS) 4
8: Brayden Frost (EH) 3
9: Jacob O'Brien (EH) 3
10: Braidon Blake (GIS) 3
MARKS INSIDE 50:
1: Fergus Greene (SAN) 11
2: Pat McKenna (GIS) 6
3: Bryce Curnow (SAN) 6
4: James Schischka (SS) 5
5: Darcy Richards (EH) 4
6: Luke Ellings (KF) 4
7: Malik Gordon (SS) 4
8: Zachary Greeves (GS) 3
9: Joel Mullen (EH) 3
10: Jonty Neaves (EH) 3
CLEARANCES:
1: Braidon Blake (GIS) 13
2: Ethan Roberts (KF) 13
3: Jack Lefroy (KF) 12
4: Lloyd Butcher (CAS) 9
5: Bradley Bernacki (GIS) 9
6: Ricky Monti (GS) 9
7: Flynn Lakey (GIS) 8
8: Jarrad Lynch (GIS) 8
9: Luke Ellings (GIS) 8
10: Caleb Sheahan (SS) 8
INSIDE 50s:
1: Noah Walsh (SAN) 9
2: Dylan Johnstone (GIS) 7
3: Cooper Smith (SAN) 7
4: Matt Harvey (SS) 7
5: Jack Threlfall (GS) 6
6: Jordan Rosengren (GS) 6
7: Ethan Roberts (KF) 6
8: Luke Ellings (KF) 6
9: Cobi Maxted (SAN) 6
10: Harrison Free (SAN) 6
REBOUND 50s:
1: Charlie Langford (EH) 12
2: Cody Brooks (SB) 8
3: Brodie Byrne (CAS) 7
4: John Watson (CAS) 7
5: Lachlan Humphrey (GS) 7
6: Zac Hare (SB) 7
7: Cooper Jones (SS) 7
8: Bailey Henderson (CAS) 6
9: Angus Grant (KF) 6
10: Dylan Hird (EH) 5
TACKLES:
1: Justin Bateson (KF) 9
2: Joel Mullen (EH) 8
3: Ricky Monti (GS) 8
4: Sam Thompson (EH) 7
5: Luke Ellings (KF) 7
6: Riley Wilson (SS) 7
7: Shannon Geary (SS) 7
8: Zavier Murley (CAS) 6
9: Blake McGregor (EH) 6
10: Jackson Cardillo (GIS) 6
HIT-OUTS:
1: Brayden Frost (EH) 40
2: Braidon Blake (GIS) 38
3: George Simpson (SS) 36
4: Connor Sexton (SAN) 30
5: Toby Roberts (KF) 28
6: Lloyd Butcher (CAS) 27
7: Toby Balcke (KF) 19
8: Alexander Smith (SB) 18
9: Rory McCrann-Peters (GS) 15
10: Kai Daniels (GS) 13
