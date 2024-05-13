Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
What's on

A lark ascending and the Arrival of Daylight lifts Bendigo audience

BL
By Ben Loughran
May 13 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACO Collective performing The Lark Ascending. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
The ACO Collective performing The Lark Ascending. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Fans of classical music were treated to a night of soaring melodies and joyful trills of as much-loved classical work, The Lark Ascending, was performed at the Capitol Theatre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.