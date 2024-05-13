A lark ascending and the Arrival of Daylight lifts Bendigo audience

Fans of classical music were treated to a night of soaring melodies and joyful trills of as much-loved classical work, The Lark Ascending, was performed at the Capitol Theatre.
Composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, composed of the piece, based it on the imagery of a lark in flight, trailing a silver chain of sound as it rises.
The piece was performed by the Australian Chamber Orchestra Collective who played this eternal favourite as the centrepiece of a program directed by ACO Principal Violin Helena Rathbone.
Rathbone has guided the ACO Collective since its founding in 2007, offering audiences across the country the opportunity to hear Australia's brightest young musicians in concert alongside members of the ACO.
The concert closes with a section called Serenade for Strings. Inspired by Dvork and Brahms, designed to be the sound of pure happiness.
The program spanned more than five centuries of music from Henry Purcell's Fantasia Upon One Note to Max Richter's cinematic On the Nature of Daylight, from the movie Arrival.
Continuing its commitment to fostering Australian voices, the ACO Collective plans to premiere a new commission by award-winning Australian composer Anne Cawrse.
