$3 million Epsom child care centre plans for almost 100 children to attend

Plans for a child care centre capable of caring for nearly 100 children and providing for the "needs of the community" will be considered by the City of Greater Bendigo.
The proposal, costing around $3 million, would be built on Goynes Road in Epsom after the demolition of the existing dwelling on the land.
As part of the centre's plans, there would be four rooms to accommodate 98 children, 16 staff members at maximum capacity and a large outdoor play area.
The child care centre will also feature a lobby and reception area, accounts and meeting rooms, a laundry and kitchen.
In the proposal it is outlined that the centre will be open from 6:30am to 6:30pm dweekdays and closed on weekends.
In the planning application it is specified that the centre will be a benefit to the families in Epsom and will not have a negative impact on the streetscape or the traffic congestion.
"The proposal will provide for the needs of the community and create local employment as well as provide for a new development of high architectural merit" it said.
The land is close to neighbouring schools, shops and residential properties allowing it to align with the Greater Bendigo 10-minute neighbourhood principle.
The 10-minute neighbourhood plan aims to create areas where most residents are either a 10 minute walk or cycle to the nearest amenity or service.
As the proposal is not in an area of cultural heritage sensitivity, there is no requirement for a cultural heritage management plan.
The proposal also states the child care centre would contract a private waste management company to prevent health issues with odours or large amounts of waste matter.
