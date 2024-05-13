Bendigo Advertisersport
Coaching changes continue at Bendigo City FC - Boxshall out, Thomas in

AB
By Adam Bourke
May 13 2024 - 11:49am
Greg Thomas is back in charge of Bendigo City seniors.
Six months after he was removed from the position, Greg Thomas is senior coach of Bendigo City FC again.

AB

Adam Bourke

