Reminder: Bendigo to feature on reality TV cooking show MasterChef tonight

Reality TV viewers take note - Bendigo will be featured on Masterchef Australia tonight (Monday, May 13).
In tonight's episode, the MasterChef Australia judges will challenge 17 contestants to a French-themed mystery box challenge at the Bendigo Town Hall.
The challenge was inspired by the Bendigo Art Gallery's Paris: Impressions Of Life exhibition.
"It was a privilege to visit Bendigo and Ballarat to film these special episodes of MasterChef Australia," judge Jean-Christophe Novelli said.
"I was mesmerised by the beautiful inland Australian scenery."
On Tuesday, May 14, Ballarat's Black Cat Truffles restaurant would be featured.
Masterchef Australia is broadcast Sunday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10Play.
