Bendigo mum's inspiring story of survival

Welcome to Your Morning News, the Bendigo Advertiser's guide to today's key stories.
A belated happy Mother's Day to all the mums in central Victoria.
It was wonderful to see the community come together on Sunday at the annual Mother's Day Classic.
The inspiring story of Bendigo mother Bridget Whitfield, as told by Ben Loughran, is a prime example why events like the Mother's Day classic are so important.
Jonathan Magrath has the details of a man who allegedly blew three times the legal limit after crashing his car in Bendigo.
It's almost 12 months since the tragic passing of teenage footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling. Ben Loughran has the details of how the Castlemaine community will mark the anniversary of Dallas' death.
In sport, Adam Bourke and Nathan Spicer have all the details of a huge weekend of sport, including two shock results in the HDFNL and a return to form by a power club in the LVFNL.
While we're on footy. Have you signed up to our new FootyHQ newsletter. It comes out every Friday at 2pm and has all the latest footy news from the Bendigo area. A not-to-be-missed read.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Adam Bourke, Bendigo Addy sport
