Bendigo Braves men snap losing streak, tough night at the office for women

The Bendigo Braves men snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday night.
The Braves defeated an understrength Frankston Blues 90-79 in their NBL1 South clash at Red Energy Arena.
"It was disappointing that we didn't get to play against Frankston's full strength team because we want to challenge ourselves against the best,'' Braves coach Stephen Black said.
"I thought in patches we played some really good basketball, but it was a strange feeling afterwards to know that we got the win we needed albeit against a less than full strength Frankston team."
An outstanding defensive effort in the first half was the catalyst for the win.
The Braves restricted the visitors to just 11 points in the first quarter and 29 for the first half.
Bendigo led by 24 points with a little under four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Blues launched a 14-2 run late in the term to get within 12 at the last break.
The Braves steadied the ship and pushed the lead back out to 22 before the Blues scored some cheap points in junk time.
The return of point guard Mitch Clarke certainly helped the Braves.
In his first game of the season, Clarke showed great poise at the offensive end and he had a big impact at the defensive end of the court with an equal game-high five steals.
Clarke finished with 16 points, three rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Andrew Robinson and Lachlan Somerville had a big night from behind the three-point line.
Robinson nailed seven three-pointers in his 23-point haul, while Somerville was 4-6 from behind the arc in his 14 points.
Koch Bar had eight points and 14 boards for the Braves and Dylan McCauley got the job done at both ends with eight points, three rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
Billy Smythe impressed off the bench with eight points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Braves women suffered an 84-57 loss to Frankston.
Playing without three stars in Amy Atwell, Meg McKay and Ally Wilson, the Braves didn't have the scoring power to match the Blues.
The Braves shot the ball at just 29 per cent from the field, including 3-22 from behind the three-point arc.
Point guard Kelly Wilson tried hard to lift her side.
The games record holder had 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals to be clearly the Braves best player.
Madeline Sexton worked hard for the Braves and had six points and 13 rebounds, while Cassidy McLean had nine points and five rebounds.
The Braves have slipped to a 7-3 record and fifth place on the NBL1 South women ladder.
