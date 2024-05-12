Sandhurst returns in winning form, ruthless Roos bury Borough

Sandhurst showed few signs of rust in its first BFNL A-grade netball game since April 20.
After defeating Kangaroo Flat in their season-opener, the Dragons lost to Gisborne in the last game they played.
They returned to action with a 64-14 win over South Bendigo at the QEO.
A relieved Sandhurst coach Tamara Gilchrist said it was pleasing to be back on court.
"We've got a pretty ordinary fixture which certainly comes with its challenges,'' Gilchrist said.
"We've had two weeks off, we've played this week and then we have another week off for the split round.
"It's been hard to build momentum, so I was pleased with the way the girls played today considering the limited game time we've had together."
Imogen Sexton was the only key player missing for the Dragons.
Charlotte Sexton played limited minutes because of Melbourne Vixens commitments, while Meg Williams played her first game back from injury.
South Bendigo's cause wasn't helped by what appeared to be a serious knee injury to goal attack Olivia Mason.
"Sophie Shoebridge was probably best on court,'' Gilchrist said.
"She started at wing defence and when Charlotte Sexton went off she moved to goal defence and she was excellent."
Kangaroo Flat outclassed Eaglehawk at Dower Park.
The ruthless Roos raced to a 76-15 win against the young Hawks.
"Our full court defence was outstanding today,'' Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling said.
"I was really happy with our defensive game. One of the things we've worked on at training in recents weeks is our full-court defence.
"It's not just up to Steph and Ingrid at the back to get intercepts, it comes from everyone and that was evident today when our attackers were getting a lot of turnover ball.
"It's good to see things we're working on at training come along on game day."
The Roos have a 3-1 record ahead of next Saturday's clash with Strathfieldsaye.
"It's hard to get momentum with all the byes, but I think in the last four games we've shown we're building nicely,'' Cowling said.
"We've had a few players out, so this time of year it's nice to string some wins together.
"Hopefully in the second half of the season we'll get our full team together."
Gisborne remains the only undefeated team in the competition after it proved too good for Golden Square.
Gisborne won 58-31 to improve its record to 3-0 through five rounds.
Strathfieldsaye consolidated third spot on the ladder with a decisive 64-36 victory over Castlemaine at the Camp Reserve.
The Storm have won three games in a row - a confidence-boosting streak ahead of a daunting three-week stretch against Kangaroo Flat, Gisborne and Sandhurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.