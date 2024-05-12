Pyramid Hill powers to confidence-boosting win over Mitiamo in LVFNL

Pyramid Hill is officially the team to beat in Loddon Valley netball.
The Bulldogs defeated previous flag favourite Mitiamo 54-49 in a finals-like clash on Saturday.
The victory extended Pyramid Hill's winning streak to five and saw Mitiamo taste defeat for the first time in 2024.
"It was a close game all day,'' Pyramid Hill coach Chelsea Emmerson said.
"Mitiamo is a very good team, so we're very happy to get the win."
Pyramid Hill led all day, but looked in trouble when Mitiamo closed to within one goal midway through the final quarter.
The Superoos had all the momentum, but it was the Bulldogs who finished the game stronger.
"We forced a couple of turnovers and we steadied with a couple of goals of our own,'' Emmerson said.
"I thought our midcourt pressure created a lot of turnovers and restricted their ability to move the ball."
Emmerson said her side still had improvement to come in the second half of the season.
"Last year we had players out of position because we had some deficiencies in our team,'' she said.
"With Imogen (Broad) playing centre again and Gemma (Scott) playing wing defence again... we feel as though we have a strong group.
"The team is starting to gel and play some really good netball."
Bridgewater moved into fourth place on the ladder after seeing off a gallant Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
The Mean Machine won 45-34 - their third win in their past four games and they moved one game clear of the Bears in fourth spot.
Maiden Gully YCW and Marong stayed in touch with the top five after scoring much-needed wins against Inglewood and Calivil United respectively.
MGYCW made a fast start against Inglewood and then answered any challenge the Blues attempted in a 52-35 win at Marist College.
The young Eagles are improving every week and they have the chance in the next fortnight to enhance their 2-2 record.
Marong defeated Calivil United 46-28 to celebrate its second win of the season.
The Panthers are now just percentage outside of the top five after five rounds.
Ladder: Pyramid Hill 20, Mitiamo 12, Newbridge 12, Bridgewater 12, BL-Serpentine 8, MGYCW 8, Marong 8, Inglewood 0, Calivil United 0.
