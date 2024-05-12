Maryborough Hockey Club keeps 'mums and daughters' tradition going

Maryborough Hockey Club was able to enjoy Mother's Day to its fullness this year with four mums and five daughter pairing taking to the astro turf for the women and girls round.
The round, hosted at the Bendigo Regional Hockey complex in Ironbark, was adorned with inspirational women's quotes, pink outfits and mums enjoying a day at the hockey.
Organiser of the round, Kelly Harris, said it was a great showing across the day with many teams fielding mother and daughters combinations including one match having at least four members from one family playing.
Given the recent headline around gendered-based violence in the news, Ms Harris said there had been conversations taking place before each matches about the issue throughout the day.
She said the conversations were to promote how young men and women could be respectful, how to reach out if you were in danger and how to raise awareness about the problem.
Maryborough Hockey Club treasurer, Judith Barnard, said it was not unusual for Maryborough women's team to have daughters, mothers and even grandmothers play in the same side at the same time.
"We are very luck to continue that tradition (of mother and daughter combinations) because hockey is a sport you can play as you get older," she said.
"Even as a grandmother you can still get out there."
Ms Barnard said it was good to see the families which support the club continue to come back year after year.
She said Maryborough Hockey Club has always been a "very family sort of team".
The club treasurer said she loved seeing the younger girls from the club want to play in higher age groups which often helped fast track their abilities.
"It is not just the skills (they learn) but also problems and the day to day stuff, they like to be with the older group not just their own," she said.
"(The mother and daughters) are very encouraging to one another, very supportive of each other both during and after the game."
