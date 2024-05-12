White Hills netballers all class in HDFNL demolition of Elmore

White Hills defeating Elmore in the HDFNL A-grade netball top-of-the-table clash wasn't necessarily a surprise.
The margin of victory was.
The Demons were ruthless as they thumped an Elmore side that was without goal shooter Gabe Richards, 71-33.
"Putting 71 goals on the board and keeping them to 33 goals was an awesome effort,'' White Hills' coach Lauren Bowles said.
"I think that's the best we've played this season in terms of connection on court and playing lots of different combinations.
"We pride ourselves on being versatile and that really showed today.
"Gabe (Richards) certainly makes a huge difference to Elmore... and it was a shame we didn't get to play against her because you want to play against your opponent's best.
"It's a good confidence-booster for our girls and I thought we executed our game really well."
Bowles said goal attack Karley Hynes and goal shooter Shelley DeAraugo were instrumental in the Demons' win.
White Hills moved two games clear at the head of the ladder.
Leitchville-Gunbower catapulted Elmore into second place on the ladder after holding off Heathcote in a thrilling encounter at Barrack Reserve.
The Bombers won 38-34 in a hard-fought victory that strengthened the club's hopes of earning the double-chance for the finals.
Coming off their first loss of the season and a bye, the Bombers struggled to shake off a determined Saints outfit.
Heathcote did plenty right again, but the Saints have lost three of their past four games all against top five clubs.
Colbinabbin moved into fourth place on the ladder on the back of its 62-33 win over Mt Pleasant.
The Hoppers have a 3-3 record with two winnable games to come before the halfway mark of the season.
North Bendigo opened its account for 2024 after defeating bottom side Huntly 49-33.
The 16-goal victory gives the new-look Bulldogs something to build on.
With games to come against Mounts and LBU in the next fortnight, the Bulldogs could be within a game of the top five by the halfway mark of the season.
Ladder after round six: White Hills 20, Leitchville-Gunbower 16, Elmore 16, Colbinabbin 12, Heathcote 12, LBU 8, North Bendigo 4, Mt Pleasant 4, Huntly 0.
