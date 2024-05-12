Huntly, Leitchville-Gunbower upstage premiership contenders in HDFNL

Huntly and Leitchville-Gunbower upstaged two premiership favourties in an eventful round six of the Heathcote District Football Netball League.
Huntly scored its first win over North Bendigo in six years and Leitchville-Gunbower snapped a five-year losing streak to Heathcote.
The two results changed the shape of the HDFNL ladder with just two games splitting second and eighth with one third of the season completed.
As impressive as Leitchville-Gunbower's win over Heathcote was, Huntly's five-point win over North Bendigo takes the cake as the biggest upset of the season so far.
Coming off a wooden spoon season and against a North Bendigo team that had won five games in a row to start 2024, Huntly was given little chance by most HDFNL followers.
Huntly coach Hamish Morcom and his playing group had plenty of belief.
Even after North Bendigo opened up a 22-point lead at the main break the Hawks never lost faith.
They closed the gap to 14 points by three quarter-time and then kicked four goals to one in a stirring final quarter.
With scores level at the 31-minute mark, Huntly's Harry Whittle produced some individual brilliance to find Morcom 35m out in front of goal.
Morcom calmly slotted the goal to give the Hawks a six-point advantage.
The Bulldogs surged forward and Pat Bogers had a shot in the dying seconds to level the scores, but his kick sailed wide and the Hawks held on to record one of the club's best wins in recent history, 9.11 (65) to 8.12 (60).
"The belief after being able to beat a team who are clearly in good form, regardless of who they put on the park, the boys are really up and about,'' a proud Morcom said.
"The boys can take confidence out of this for all the hard work they did in pre-season. In the last quarter they (North Bendigo) still had four players on the bench and we only had two and we still ran the game out better.
"It was a massive credit to the boys."
While the Dogs were missing some key players, including Jordan Ford, Aarryn Craig and Nick Waterson, coach Rob Bennett said Huntly was the better team on the day and deserved its victory.
"Huntly did the basics better than us,'' Bennett said.
"They worked harder, contested harder and had 22 players on the same page working for the same result, which we didn't have.
"They set up behind the footy really well. Their defenders beat our forwards hands down. All credit to them, I can't take anything away from them."
Huntly key defender Brodie Fry kept North leading forward Dylan Klemm goalless as the Hawks became the first team this season to restrict the Dogs to a score below 126.
"We know that we won't win heaps of games if we don't have 22 contributors,'' Morcom, who was best on ground, said.
"We were down a rotation early, so we had to shake things up a bit. It meant a few blokes played out of position, but it's been a key focus of ours to play your role and the boys did give that 100 per cent effort all day."
The Hawks have now beaten LBU and North Bendigo on home soil at Strauch Reserve.
"We play our own style of footy better at home and we feel as though we can make this ground a bit of a fortress for us.
"We played Colbo at Colbo and we didn't quite have the space that we like. It was similar at Mount Pleasant and we gave the ball back to them too much and weren't able to kick to space.
"The boys play our ground really well and I think anybody who travels to our ground will need to be right on their game to compete against us."
Leitchville-Gunbower stamped itself as a genuine top-three contender when it defeated Heathcote by seven points.
The Bombers looked like being overrun by the home side in the final quarter, but they steadied in the concluding stages to win 10.10 (70) to 9.9 (63).
"We should have been in front by more at half-time, but we wasted a lot of opportunities,'' Leitchville-Gunbower coach Shannon Keam said.
"In the second-half, Heathcote were harder at the contest, they won more of the inside ball which created more chances for them.
"They came at us hard and they hit the front in the final quarter. To get a win like that against Heathcote at Heathcote was really pleasing.
"We actually had a theme about resilience for this game and I'm glad we were able to go over those steps and say that our resilience got us over the line.
"The reality is we should have put our foot down when we had them on the ropes, but we didn't and we let them back into the game."
Half-back Brady Hore was superb for the Bombers and midfielder Mitch Candy won plenty of the ball.
Young ruckman Jobee Warde had an enthralling battle with Heathcote big man James Orr.
Corey Grindlay kicked four goals and was named best player for a Saints side that has dropped two of its past three games.
Defender Daniel Johnstone and Mitchell McLean were other good players for Heathcote.
Keam said the result proved how tight the battle for top five places in the HDFNL was.
"It's such an even competition that if you're off a little bit you're going to be in a real dog fight,'' Keam said.
"To be perfectly honest, our first five weeks we haven't played great football.
"We have a lot of improvement in us and we need to improve a lot more if we're going to be a threat at the back end of the season."
Reigning premier Mt Pleasant returned to its best form in disposing of Colbinabbin by 74 points at Toolleen.
A five-goal-to-none first term set the tone for the Blues in the 16.13 (109) to 4.11 (35) win.
"We jumped out of the blocks well and it was nice to put in a four-quarter performance,'' Mounts' coach Cam Carter said.
"It was good to get some reward for effort."
Ruckman Chris Down and key forward Ben Bisset were the standouts for the Blues.
Bisset bagged six goals - his second six-goal haul for the season.
Mitch Bennett has relished the opportunity to play in defence where his intercept marking was a feature against the Hoppers.
After only kicking one goal in his first four games, livewire forward Mitch Rovers returned to form with three goals.
The Hoppers struggled to find a winning target forward of centre and Mounts were able to sweep the ball from defence to attack.
Charles Ryan, William Lowe and Clint Shields battled hard for Colbo, while Julian Bull continued his good start to the season.
White Hills co-coach Jack Fallon was elated with his side's start in its 140-point win over Elmore.
The Demons kicked 11 unanswered goals in the opening quarter on their way to a resounding 28.17 (185) to 6.9 (45) win.
"We've lost two quarters for the year - one was the first quarter against North Bendigo and the other was the first quarter against Mounts - so we had a massive emphasis on starting well today,'' Fallon said.
"It was a good four-quarter performance today even though we had about six of our best players out.
"It was good to see some depth players come up and play their role."
Cohen Kekich kicked six goals in a best on ground performance for the Demons and Liam Bartels also kicked six.
Kaiden Antonowicz chipped in with five majors, while Alex Davis and Ben Taylor racked up plenty of kicks.
Nathan Kay, Kynan Sharpe, Jack Smith and Mitchell Boyd were best for the undermanned Bloods.
