Aurora Australis lights up central Victoria with residents wowed by colours

Calling all star gazers.
Residents of central Victoria have been treated to a light show in the night sky with the Aurora Australis making an appearance on mainland.
A regular event in Tasmania, the southern lights lit up parts of Victoria and South Australia from 8pm on Saturday, May 11 to 2am on Sunday, May 12.
Residents in New South Wales missed out due to cloud and rain.
Closer to home, residents from Goornong to Dunolly reported seeing bright colours purple, pink and green above their heads.
The event was the result of a a severe geomagnetic storm from the sun's solar flares.
It's the first storm of its kind visible in Australia since 2003.
If you missed the light show, there is another chance tonight, May 12, and the early hours of Monday morning, May 13, with iPhone cameras able to best capture the event.
