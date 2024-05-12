'If I can beat cancer, I can beat anything' Bendigo mum's story of triumph

Every day in Australia 12 women pass away from breast and ovarian cancer.
To help raise money and awareness as a way to lower that number, hundreds of Bendigo locals turned out at the 27th Mother's Day Classic run and walk.
Around 550 people including many mums and daughters, took part in the two events held at the Strathdale Park on May 12.
One of those people in attendance was cancer survivor Bridget Whitfield.
Ms Whitfield said she first noticed a lump on her left breast in July 2022 when she was 30 years old.
This discovery started a battle that would last more than a year.
"I was in the shower one Friday evening when I felt a lump in my left breast," she said.
"Thinking nothing of it I decided to wait out the weekend and see if it went away, come Sunday night it was still there so I told my husband and made an appointment with my GP to get it looked at.
Ms Whitfield said her GP sent her away to get an ultrasound "to be thorough" which she said she was now grateful they did.
After the ultrasound Ms Whitfield was sent for a mammogram which led to the four words that changed her life forever, "I'm sorry, it's cancer".
"So there I was, a healthy, 30-year-old mum of two daughters with no red flags, no recent family history and no genetic mutations," she said.
Ms Whitfield was diagnosed with the rarest form of breast cancer, triple negative aggressive invasive breast cancer.
She said the next month was a blur of hospital visits and doctor appointments followed by fortnightly rounds of chemotherapy for four doses and 12 rounds of a secondary chemotherapy.
In January 2023 her chemotherapy was complete and after multiple surgeries that year, in October 2023 Ms Whitefield had her final surgery and an exchange of tissue expander for implants.
"I returned to work after having 12 months off which was longer than I'd ever planned ," she said.
"It made for a very difficult time financially and emotionally but we made it and I was still here."
Ms Whitfield said she wanted to raise awareness for other women to get breast checks early and regularly.
She said if you were unsure of a potential lump or if something did not feel right, to contact a doctor.
"If breast cancer taught me anything, it is that life is short, tomorrow is not promised," she said.
"It has taught me I am braver, stronger and more stubborn than I could have ever imagined ... if I can beat cancer, I can do anything."
Since its inception in 1998, the Mother's Day Classic has raised more than $44 million for the National Breast Cancer foundation.
This year, money raised will also be donated to Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.