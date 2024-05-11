Greene's big haul the highlight of Sandhurst's huge win over South bendigo

A massive 10-goal haul from Sandhurst key forward Fergus Greene catapulted the Dragons to an impressive 137-point win over South Bendigo on Saturday.
Fed by Noah Walsh, the best on-baller on the QEO, and his impressive teammates Greene ensured the match was all over by quarter time.
The Dragons had eight majors on the scoreboard by the first change, with Greene contributing four of those as he roamed at will around the swimming pool flank and pocket at the Barnard Street end.
Brock Harvey, South's 2024 Ron Best Medal leader going into the match, nailed his only major for the day early on at the city end.
Sandhurst didn't ease up the whole afternoon adding another eight goals in the second stanza and five in the third before easing off with just four last quarter majors on their way to a significant 25.17 (167) to 4.6 (30) win.
As the first term unfolded, the Bloods had co-coach Isaiah Miller matched-up on Greene with Zavier Holmes shadowing Dragon playing coach Bryce Curnow.
But those pairings didn't achieve much as the Dragons blew the lead out to 88 points by half-time after leading by 40 points at quarter time.
The Dragons went on their goal-kicking spree after Harvey's early goal as Walsh twisted and turned and kicked accurately followed up by Lachlan Wright's long shot from the pool side.
Greene had four major scores beside his name by the first change with the goal landed just before quarter time his best.
He'd received a free kick incurred during a marking contest, then ran around the mark and nailed Sandhurst's eighth goal with an angled shot.
The Dragons' goal onslaught continued in the second term, this time at the city end.
Walsh nailed his second six-pointer with a long, straight kick from centre half-forward followed up by playing co-coach Curnow who'd played on after marking and drilled Sandhurst's 11th goal.
Greene wasn't going to be left out. He'd nailed a long set shot from the commentary box half-forward flank followed by a major from a big pack mark as half-time loomed.
One of the only highlights which the Bloods could relish was when on-field skipper Zac Hare came down field early in the third quarter.
One of three loose South players around the 50m arc Hare drilled his side's only major of the third stanza as he took advantage of South's overlap.
But the Dragons marched on with Greene taking advantage of a 50m penalty, then dominant midfielder Jake McLean passed inboard to teammate Lachlan Hood who was straight in front of the Barnard Street end big sticks.
Those Hurst majors were followed up by another accurate shot from Caleb Connick as the Hurst added five goals in the third term.
The only interests left in match as the final term began were how big Sandhurst's winning margin would be and how many majors Greene would end up with.
Well, 137 points was the winning margin and 10 was Greene's final tally.
