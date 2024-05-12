Bendigo Advertisersport
Match Report

BFNL: Castlemaine fight hard but Strathfieldsaye remain undefeated

NS
By Nathan Spicer
May 12 2024 - 2:41pm
Strathfieldsaye has improved to 4-0 following its 27-point victory at Camp Reserve on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Adam Bourke
Strathfieldsaye has improved to 4-0 following its 27-point victory at Camp Reserve on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Adam Bourke

Strathfieldsaye remains undefeated after round five of the BFNL 2024 season following its 12.15 (87) to 8.10 (58) win against Castlemaine.

NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

