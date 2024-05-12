BFNL: Castlemaine fight hard but Strathfieldsaye remain undefeated

Strathfieldsaye remains undefeated after round five of the BFNL 2024 season following its 12.15 (87) to 8.10 (58) win against Castlemaine.
It was a day that emphasised where the two teams are at.
The Storm is getting the job done each week but has yet to face Gisborne or Sandhurst, while the Magpies continue to improve but lack the experience to get over the line against a top-five side.
Magpies coach Michael Hartley told the Bendigo Advertiser that despite the defeat, there were promising outtakes for his side.
"It was the best four quarters of footy we've put together this season," Hartley said.
"We had a plan to stop their short kicking game, and I thought we were able to force them long enough times, but they're a polished unit, which was probably the difference between us."
After a wasteful opening term, the Storm won their first second quarter of the season to take a 27-point lead into half-time.
They held that buffer for the rest of the contest, leaving Storm coach Luke Freeman pleased with their work.
"I'm happy to get another close win, and the scoreboard doesn't indicate how close it was because it was a tight battle all day," Freeman said.
"We played pretty well in the first quarter but just couldn't capitalise, so I'm pleased we didn't drop our heads in the second term, which we've done a bit this season."
James Schischka was the most dangerous forward on the ground, slotting four majors, while Malik Gordon kicked two but was wayward.
A lot was made in the lead-up around the battle between the Storms in form on-ball brigade and the Magpies A-grade midfielders.
It was a focus at Tannery Lane as well, and Freeman gave big plaudits to a couple of two-way runners - Riley Wilson and Darcy Mulquiny - who haven't got the accolades some others have received in 2024.
"We put a lot of work throughout the week into the midfield battle because we know how good Bailey Henderson and Kalan Huntly are at stoppages," Freeman said.
"I put the acid on the boys, and we won the stoppages on our count, which was enormous for us.
"Riley Wilson was excellent.
"We talked about how hard we had to defend, and he led from the front with his two-way running.
"Darcy Mulquiny goes under the radar for a lot of teams.
"Sometimes he gets the rewards with a good possession day, but it's what he does without the footy that we love.
"He's hard at it, and he's getting to a lot more contests this year because his running has gone to another level."
Zavier Murley rediscovered some of his premiership-winning form from last year and played his best game since crossing over to Camp Reserve, while fellow recruit Zachary Greeves also had a decent day.
The Magpies don't play until June 1, with their bye falling in the split round.
Hartley said they won't be taking it easy through this period.
"I understand the boys will be sore, but we're coming from so far back that we need to take every opportunity to get better," he said.
"There'll be an intra-club game at some stage, and we'll train hard because we need to get better."
