BFNL: Eaglehawk's defence put the clamps on Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park

Eaglehawk has improved to 3-1 on the back of another impressive defensive performance.
The Hawks 15.12 (102) to 7.9 (51) win over Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park keeps them in touch with the double chance ahead of a blockbuster encounter with fellow 3-1 side Gisborne next Saturday.
In their four matches in 2024, the Hawks have conceded scores of 59, 71, 46 and 51.
The Hawks' back six was their most settled line coming into the season, so that strength may be no surprise, but coach Travis Matheson was pleased his side stuck to their guns on a tricky afternoon.
"The way we set up behind the ball was excellent," Matheson said.
"Charlie Langford and the boys were able to control the game for most parts.
"We identified the past couple of weeks we've been getting sucked up to the contest a bit too much, which we rectified today."
It was a professional performance by the Hawks, who won each quarter and managed to crack the ton for the first time this season.
Coming up against a backline that lost its best defender Zachary Rouse (calf) early in the contest, and had recruit Austin Lothian (achillies) pull out late, the Hawks tall forward setup worked a treat as Darcy Richards and Jonty Neaves profited with three goals each.
Ben Thompson also nailed three while resting forward, and Mitchell Ronchieri popped up with two.
Thompson, along with midfield teammates Billy Evans and Joel Mullen, were the Hawks three best.
"I thought we played three good quarters of footy," Matheson said.
"The first half was really good, and it was pleasing to finish well after they got a bit of a run on in the third.
"We were a couple down on the bench for most of the game, so the boys were out on their feet in the second half, but they stuck to our structures under fatigue, which is a promising sign."
Despite the 50-point defeat, the Roos performance was an improvement from their disappointing outing against Golden Square last weekend.
However, there is still plenty to work on, according to Roos coach Michael Ellings.
"I think we started slow, which has been a problem for us in the past couple of weeks, so we'll go to work and try to address that issue," Ellings said.
"We couldn't get our running game going, and having that depleted backline, we had to move some of our forwards, which put us out of kilter.
"I thought our second half was a lot better, but we were a bit depleted and had to move the magnets around.
"To Eaglehawk's credit though, they played a real precise game of footy in semi-wet conditions."
Carlton VFL player Jack Lefroy looked dangerous, but his day could have been much better, as he kicked 2.4.
Having missed last week due to a holiday, Kyle Symons fresh legs saw him be the Roos best player.
The Roos face an undefeated Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane in round six.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.