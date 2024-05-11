Man allegedly blows three times legal limit after crashing car in Bendigo

A man has been barred from driving after smashing his car while allegedly driving drunk early on Saturday, May 11.
The 48-year-old Golden Square man allegedly blew three times the legal limit after police found his Ford sedan crashed into a safety barrier on Creek Street North, near Myrtle Street, just after 2am.
The car appeared to have left Creek Street North and was facing Myrtle Street, metres from Bendigo Creek.
Police alleged the man's evidentiary breath test returned a reading of 0.160, above the legal limit of 0.05.
The man's licence was immediately suspended by police and he was expected to be charged with drink driving offences.
No other vehicles appeared to be involved in the incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.