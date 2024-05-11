Salvation Army appeals for 'any little dollar' as cost of living hits hard

Rising interest rates and cost of living pressures mean more people in Bendigo are accessing assistance than ever before.
The Salvation Army is aiming to raise $38 million across the country to support the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people, during its 60th Red Shield Appeal.
"We are seeing more people come through our doors every week, new families who have never done it this tough before, and people are feeling the pinch," Saltation Army Major Warren Elliot said.
"They are skipping meals, unable to afford utility bills or medication for their kids. This is why we need your support."
The generosity of people in Bendigo and the surrounding regions was mind-blowing, especially when donors themselves were doing it tough, according to The Salvation Army's northern Victoria area officer Andrew Walker.
"It's not money that's coming to the Salvation Army; we're the conduits, we pass that service on to others so that they can receive the help that they need," he said.
The Salvation Army's food pantry and weekly community meal in Bendigo were fully funded by the Red Shield Appeal.
"Without the donations we receive at this time of the year, those two services would've had to shut their doors and that would be a terrible thing," he said.
"We're seeing a new wave of people seeking assistance that haven't sought assistance before.
"We're starting to see what we'd call the working poor people that have got jobs and a mortgage, but with rising interest rates and cost of living pressures have just had to reach out for help, whether that's food support, financial assistance, or financial counseling."
A survey conducted by The Salvation Army found 63 per cent of respondents had skipped meals and 45 per cent had to choose between paying for housing or buying food.
Out of 1500 people, 61 per cent couldn't afford to pay their utility bills on time, more than six times the national average of 10 per cent.
"Sometimes people think that they can't give very much, but every little dollar makes a huge difference," Mr Walker said.
