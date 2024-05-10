Fire, fitness and footy. It's the weekend

It's Juanita Greville here, editor of the Bendigo Advertiser, and welcome to the Mother's Day weekend.
It's going to be a wet one, but if dries out you might be thinking about clearing out the backlog of summer fuel loads with a fire.
The CFA have warned people that in trying to do the right thing, they might find themselves getting caught out.
Ben Loughran writes that Kangaroo Flat tops the state for escaped burn offs with 88 runaway fires. Find out what precautions you should take in his story.
With the footy season well underway Luke West has crunched the numbers and rolls out the 'Top 50 club'. That is Bendigo footy league players who have cracked 50 disposals in a game. See if your favourite player is on the list.
Jonathon Magrath went along to the opening of the new deaf hub in Bendigo and found a service looking to a bright future.
And we've caught up with an award winning pilates. Check out our story about Oh, Hey! Pilates winning a national gong.
Whatever you are up to this weekend, have a great one.
