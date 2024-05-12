Bendigo Advertiser
Pressure relief for ED as private patients fast-tracked for heart issues

DC
By David Chapman
May 13 2024 - 5:30am
The St John of God Bendigo Hospital Cardiac team of Linda Newnham, Wendy Luscombe, Dr Joris Mekel, Grace Westwood and Adele Noble. Picture supplied
Pressure on Bendigo's public health sector is set to ease from today (May 13) with private patients able to bypass long queues at the emergency department to seek help.

Deputy editor

