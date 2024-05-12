Pressure relief for ED as private patients fast-tracked for heart issues

Pressure on Bendigo's public health sector is set to ease from today (May 13) with private patients able to bypass long queues at the emergency department to seek help.
St Joh of God (SJOG) Hospital Bendigo has launched its Cardiac Assessment Unit (CAU) which provides a direct access to a cardiologist for any private health patients suffering chest pains or a heart condition.
Under the new system, paramedics on a call-out can refer a privately insured person direct to the CAU, bypassing Bendigo's busy emergency department.
Linda Newnham, nurse unit manager of the SJOG cath lab, said it was an exciting development.
"It's going to take the pressure of the ED and the ambulance service," she said.
"What's been happening is if an ambulance has to go to someone's house and find a person with a chest pain, they then transfer them to the ED, wait for a referral and then it could be another ambulance service to St John of God.
"Now that patient can come directly to us.
"We already get a lot of transfers from Bendigo Hospital because they are so busy so this will take the pressure off them."
Ms Newnham said hospitals, GPs and paramedics could now provide referrals to the CAU.
There are six cardiologists rostered on site at St John of God to provide rapid diagnosis and treatment as part of this new service.
"(Private) patients who present at GP clinics or outlying hospitals like Echuca, Swan Hill, Cohuna and Kyneton with a cardiac issue, chest pains, arrhythmia, or have had days of blackouts - what we call syncope - can be fast-tracked to us," Ms Newnham said.
SJOG chief executive Michael Hogan said the hospital's CAU provided fast, high-quality care.
"It helps ensure quick access to a cardiologist, appropriate diagnostic equipment, highly trained nursing staff and, if necessary, our Intensive Care Unit," he said.
The cardiologists are Dr Balashankar Saravanasubramanian, Dr Himawan Fernando, Dr Anthony Jackson, Dr Joris Mekel, Dr Voltaire Nadurata and Dr Nimalan Nadarajah.
"We also have access to intensive care specialists from the ICU," Dr Mekel said.
"We have access to other medical specialists, and to a comprehensive suite of investigations for patients, including echocardiography, coronary angiography, pacemaker implantation, and interrogation."
Dr Fernando said the CAU featured cutting-edge technology.
"We can really offer the next-generation interventional technology here, so our patients don't have to travel down to Melbourne to access that," he said.
Dr Nadurata said the care provided was "very personalised".
"Patients are well looked after, we have great equipment and great staff," he said.
Mr Hogan said the benefits of the expanded service for privately insured patients included timely admission and an immediate cardiology review.
"Diagnostic and interventional cardiology, such as coronary angioplasty, can be offered in appropriate cases," he said.
The CAU service will operate normal business hours from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.
However, Ms Newnham said there was scope to extend beyond those hours further down the track should demand warrant it.
"If it grows then we'll do so," Ms Newnham said. "It's exciting."
For referring doctors and paramedics, a single phone call puts them in touch with an on-call cardiologist at SJOG on 1800 850 133 or email BE.CAU@sjog.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.