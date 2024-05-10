Unlicensed Charing Cross crash driver fined $100, completes sentence

A man responsible for a Charing Cross crash that left his friend with an acquired brain injury appeared in the County Court sitting in Bendigo for breaching his sentence.
Jessie Norris was 23 and had never held a drivers licence when soon after 8pm on July 29, 2018 he ran two red lights at Charing Cross and turned in front of a semi-trailer travelling down Pall Mall.
This caused the truck to smash into the front passenger side of the car he was driving, where his then-21-year-old friend was sitting.
Norris, who with his friend had to be removed from the wreckage by emergency services workers, was initially sentenced to a 30-month community corrections order for dangerous driving causing serious injury and driving while unlicensed.
However, the Director of Public Prosecutions appealed the sentence, and County Court Judge David Brookes re-sentenced Norris to three months in prison with a 12-month corrections order. He noted in his sentencing remarks that Norris' moral culpability was at the higher end of the spectrum.
On May 10, the County Court heard that Norris had complied with some of the corrections order requirements but failed to complete others - namely community work, a road trauma awareness course and mental health treatment.
It was the second breach of his sentence, which occurred in the context of "a long, complicated matter", according to prosecutor David Cordy.
Judge Kellie Blair noted that Norris, who had "basically been brought up in state care" and lacked role models, had "done very well" on the supervision and alcohol treatment aspects of his order.
Defence barrister Jack Kelly argued that a fine would be appropriate in his client's case.
The court heard that while Norris was previously earning $1700 a week as an excavator driver he was currently unemployed, and after the breakdown of a relationship had moved to Cobram to live with his father.
Judge Blair told Norris she appreciated he had had difficulties in his life and had "done as good a job as you can" in terms of fulfilling his sentence.
She didn't want to interfere with his driver's licence, which enabled him to work and to provide financial assistance for the care of his young daughter, the judge said.
She fined Norris $100 for the breach, noting his corrections order had now lapsed.
His sentence for the charges relating to the crash is now complete.
