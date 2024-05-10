From coal mining to Metro trains: cutting-edge company set for policy boost

After their first child was born engineers David Hubbert and Natalie McCarthy came home from Europe and bought a farm half an hour out of Bendigo.
"We spent 18 months building a house then we looked for work locally," Ms McCarthy said.
"Hofmann's had just been open a couple of years then [since 2010] so we ended up both working for Hofmann's Engineering."
When Ms McCarthy came on board, the cutting-edge heavy engineering company had just taken on a $30 million contract to produce bogies for Melbourne's new High Capacity Metro Trains.
Its North Bendigo factory was thrumming with the sounds and activity of a 30-person production line turning out 13 of the devices a week.
"The bogies are in all the trains that are being built at the moment for the new cross-city tunnels and for the Packenham line," Ms McCarthy said.
"If you're standing on the platform and you happen to look, they say 'Hofmann' underneath, and they're all made in this workshop here."
The contract was the result of a Victorian government policy for the new trains to be made with "60 per cent local content".
It saw Hofmann's, a now-international Perth-based family business invest $11 million in welding robots and 3D scanning technology at Bendigo.
Eighty-five staff, 13 of them apprentices, now work with a range of high-tech and traditional equipment at the site to make and refurbish machine parts for the rail, mining, defence, renewable energy and even aerospace sectors.
Ms McCarthy and Mr Hubbert, now the site's machining supervisor and general manager, are confident about the company's big future in Bendigo.
"We love the work that we do here, we love that it's a family-owned engineering company and we both get really excited about what we're building for Bendigo," Ms McCarthy told the Advertiser.
"There's such a huge potential for this site ... an opportunity to expand it into a really big manufacturing site for Bendigo, to make more things in Australia, and to employ more people here and have more trades and apprentices."
But there is one serious hitch.
"Our bread and butter is a lot of our coal mining customers," Ms McCarthy says, "and we need to transition that business across to other opportunities".
A lot of work has already been done to diversify - with the company moving into refurbishing hydroelectric and wind turbines, for instance - but the challenge ahead is "huge".
According to local MP Lisa Chesters, this is where the federal government's new Future Made in Australia policy comes in.
An "umbrella for backing Australian manufacturing" that is still being unveiled, the policy includes funding from the National Reconstruction Fund, new foreign investment rules to help secure Australian supply chains and training initiatives, such as apprenticeship ratios, she said.
It is aimed also at fostering emerging technology and "green" industries and would help local industry in the transition to a cleaner economy, according to the member for Bendigo.
For the region, "this is our opportunity," Ms Chesters said.
"We've got a proud manufacturing history, and the next stage I'd like to see our government go to is to really do that deep dive in support and create the equal playing field and opportunity for our local manufacturers here in Bendigo and central Victoria."
For Ms McCarthy and Mr Hubbert, who are passionate about sustainability as well as the future of their industry, the government's "strategic move into the clean energy sector" is a very welcome development.
And the couple, who regularly host local primary, high school and La Trobe University tour groups at the site, now have three kids of their own, aged 12, 11 and 8.
Another local whose career has grown with the business is Tristan Fitzallen, who did a week of work experience there as a Weeroona College student then started an apprenticeship 12 years ago.
Now the fabrication supervisor in charge of 60 staff, Mr Fitzallen said he appreciated the great variety of the work, which was "a big eye opener for a lot of young kids."
