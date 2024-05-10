Young mob's art exhibit gives insight into rising First Nation talents

A new exhibition at the First Nations art gallery Djaa Djuwima showcases the rising talents of a young mob of artists.
Young Mob Excelling is a body of work from artists 25 years or younger that captures themselves doing a favourite hobby, activity or community engagement.
Gallery curator and arts officer, Janet Bromley, said the exhibit celebrated what mattered to the young mob.
"It's not often that an exhibition is dedicated solely to young people who bring an exciting new energy and perspective not seen before in Djaa Djuwima," Ms Bromley said.
"Djaa Djuwima means 'to show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language and the gallery is a safe place for young First Nations people to explore cultural expression, identity, heritage, and connection.
"It is so important for young mob in the community to see themselves represented through their peers.
"Young Mob Excelling is a great way to inspire other young First Nations people and show them that everything is possible. This is where dreams, hopes and optimism are out there for everyone to see."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.