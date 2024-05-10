A classic needs cancer funding help

Today Bendigo is one of scores of towns across Australia hosting the Mother's Day Classic.
The event was initiated to raise funds and awareness about breast cancer, and this year for the first time, ovarian cancer.
One of my colleagues, Toni Bell, writes of her very personal connection to the cause
My mum died of ovarian cancer just over eight years ago. It's one of the silent killers. The only early indicators, in hindsight, were a couple of falls she had in the months prior to diagnosis.
Mum had just 18 days between diagnosis and death - she died the day she was to visit the oncologist in Sydney. She had turned 80 just days before.
Over the past 26 years, the Mother's Day Classic community has donated $44 million to fund life-saving breast cancer research.
And thanks to research, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer has increased from 84 per cent to 92 per cent since the first Mother's Day Classic in 1998.
The goal is zero deaths from breast cancer.
Tragically, treatment, early detection, and preventative medical research advances for ovarian cancer have been limited. Treatment options and targeted therapies have only marginally improved in 30 years and there is currently no readily available, non-invasive early detection test for ovarian cancer.
The five-year survival rate for ovarian cancer is just 49 per cent with more than 1000 deaths every year throughout Australia.
More research, and more research dollars are needed, Robin Penty, the CEO of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF), said.
With a cancer diagnosis in our family we are on alert. Like a multitude of families.
Have a good week.
Juanita Greville, Editor
