CVFLW announce strong senior and under-18 squads for inter-league carnival

The squads for the CVFLW's inter-league clashes have been announced, with players from nine clubs representing the competition across the senior and under-18 squads.
Hawthorn premiership player and current Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson will again take the reins of the senior women's side while Andrew Reid takes charge of the under-18s team with back-to-back reigning CVFLW premiership coach Jordan Cochrane as his assistant.
Unsurprisingly, Castlemaine has the most representatives across the two squads, with 16 players selected.
Bendigo Thunder (seven) and Golden Square (six) are well stocked in the senior squad, while White Hills (eight) and Strathfieldsaye (seven) have plenty of up-and-coming stars in the under-18 squad.
The CVFLW will face off against representative sides from the Goulburn Murray Women's League (GMWL) and North East Border Female Football League (NEBFFL).
Games will be hosted at the Mercy Junortoun Sports Precinct at Catherine McAuley College in a carnival format on Sunday, May 19.
The CVFLW will play two 20-minute halves against the GMWL and NEBFFL, and the top two teams will go through to a grand final.
Coach - Rick Ladson
BENDIGO THUNDER
Acacia Edwards, Britney Mueck, Emily Galtieri, Jaime Sawers, Lucy El Hage, Greta Murphy, Shae Murphy
CASTLEMAINE
Aish Tupper, Bronte Ashworth, Eillish Cumming, Ella Cochrane, Eloise Gretgrix, Jemma Finning, Lily Den Houting, Tiffany Bradley
EAGLEHAWK
Eliza Long, Emily Field, Lexi Moss, Molly Metcalf, Molly Pianta, Shelby Faulkner
GOLDEN SQUARE
Courtney Hingston, Gemma Roberts, Isabella Ayre, Liz Watkins, Paynton Jolliffe, Victoria Winstanley
NORTH BENDIGO
Kira Gibbons, Maddie Jelbart, Quetta Holloway-Jinks
SANDHURST
Lily Campbell, Maddy White, Madi Sexton, Piper Dunlop
WOORINEN
Brydi Lewis, Jenna Bannam, Sam Johnston, Tash Kelly, Tenay Fellows
Coach - Andrew Reid
CASTLEMAINE
Amelia Britt, Chelsea Cole, Chloe Butcher, Chloe Drew, Kate Batchelor, Lori Whaley, Shelby Kitchingham, Tegan Barry
EAGLEHAWK
Hayley Fitt, J. Matthews-Shanley, Neve Nisbet, Taylor Collier
GOLDEN SQUARE
Ava Barker, Ella Gourley, Gemma McPhee, Lily Mansfield, Mackenzie Bickley
SANDHURST
Hannah Cochrane, Ryah Mackie
STRATHFIELDSAYE
Alysha Boyd, Caitlin Daley, Gemma Fox, Maddie Dunn, Scarlett Ward, Sophie Ryan, Tessa Skipper
WHITE HILLS
Amelie Haigh, Chelsea Edwards, Ella Henery, Ella Watkins, Eve Cail, Jayda Alford, Jorja Morrison, Reagan Wirken
