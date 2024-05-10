Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

CVFLW announce strong senior and under-18 squads for inter-league carnival

NS
By Nathan Spicer
May 10 2024 - 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square's Payton Jolliffe has been selected as part of the senior women's CVFLW inter-league squad.
Golden Square's Payton Jolliffe has been selected as part of the senior women's CVFLW inter-league squad.

The squads for the CVFLW's inter-league clashes have been announced, with players from nine clubs representing the competition across the senior and under-18 squads.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.