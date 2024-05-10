Dream achieved: merger saves Bendigo Deaf Hub after funding cut

A groundbreaking partnership has enabled the Bendigo Deaf Hub to remain open and to grow, after a lack of funding threatened to close the group for good.
Expression Australia has partnered with the hub to open a new office at 41 Mundy Street and give deaf and hard of hearing people in Bendigo access to a free onsite interpreter.
Bendigo Deaf Hub founder Elise Stewart has been an advocate and activist for deaf and hard of hearing people all her life.
She said the new office and partnership was a dream come true.
"I'm over the moon, I'm so proud," she said.
"Looking back, I think, how did we do this? How did we get here? And I know inside I know it's truthfully because of all the support and the teamwork and the community."
Ms Stewart said the hub would continue to provide a one-stop shop for deaf and hard of hearing people who could access interpreters and have a space to feel culturally and linguistically safe.
The office would also provide Auslan classes and could help link community members to other services.
State government funding for the deaf hub was set to expire in June and partnering with Expression Australia meant had the power of a large organisation behind it.
Established in 1884, Expression Australia was the country's oldest deaf society.
Chief executive Rebecca Adam said she was excited to bring a breadth of services to deaf people in Bendigo.
"Many deaf people in this community face significant barriers and their personal situations can be quite dire and when it comes to access to health services, mental health services and other forms of everyday living, sometimes it can be difficult to just get an interpreter," she said.
"Being able to get that type of access is so important and we are very pleased that we can be here within this region to provide those services to make sure deaf and hard of hearing people have access to those essential services."
The further into regional areas you got, the harder it was to access Auslan or interpreters, Ms Adam said, especially compared to metropolitan areas.
"We are striving to reach that same level of access," she said.
"Having the hub here is such a great step and we are looking to see that change and that improvement in those regional hubs."
Around the new hub, memorial plaques have been unveiled, recognising those within Bendigo's deaf community for their significant and historic contributions,
The hub would also host monthly coffee mornings to encourage connection.
Ms Stewart said she hoped the model of the hub could be replicated across the country.
"It means that deaf people can feel less isolation, less barriers," she said.
"There are so many people within our community that have been left behind, and we don't want to see that anymore.
"We want to overcome all the barriers that we face."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.