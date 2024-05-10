Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Female football booming in Bendigo Amateur Soccer League

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated May 10 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Female participation numbers in the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League have risen signifincatly in recent years. Picture by Darren Howe
Female participation numbers in the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League have risen signifincatly in recent years. Picture by Darren Howe

Eight years ago the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League had six female teams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.