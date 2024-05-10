Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

'It's a different mentality now being the hunted': Mounts coach Cam Carter

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 10 2024 - 4:53pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colbinabbin's Alex Van Ruiswyk and Mount Pleasant's Calean Smith. The two clubs share one of the region's great traditional rivals.
Colbinabbin's Alex Van Ruiswyk and Mount Pleasant's Calean Smith. The two clubs share one of the region's great traditional rivals.

MOUNT Pleasant vs Colbinabbin - for more than 100 years these two clubs proudly representing their farming communities have been battling each other on the football field.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.