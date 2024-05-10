Pies aiming to take next step in its development by finishing off hard work

The first stage of Castlemaine's development under new coach Michael Hartley has been a success.
He's changed the perspective of opposition sides when coming up against the Magpies.
They are no longer a confirmed tick on the schedule for most clubs, with the Black and White being more than competitive in each of their four games in 2024.
Yet, they still reside 1-3 and face an undefeated Strathfieldsaye on Saturday.
When a young side takes that next step to become competitive against the BFNL's big boys, usually the final asset they obtain is knowing how to win.
Since the Magpies' Good Friday victory against Maryborough, they've lost by 42 points to South Bendigo, 12 points to Golden Square and 42 points to Eaglehawk.
However, they have been in all of these games when it mattered.
At three-quarter-time against the Bloods and Hawks, they trailed by 11 points, while their clash with the Bulldogs could have gone either way.
In those three defeats, they have conceded 20.7 (127) to 7.6 (48) in final terms.
"We've got to figure out how to finish of a game," Magpies coach Michael Hartley told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"We're playing three good quarters of footy each week, so we're thereabouts, but it's just that final term that's proving costly.
"I don't think it's a fitness thing - we just need to stay switched on for longer."
The Magpies are a three to four goal better side at Camp Reserve and another opportunity presents itself on Saturday for the club to notch up that scalp they so desperately want.
Strathfieldsaye has been highly impressive in its 3-0 start to the season and will come into the contest with fresh legs off the bye.
Their midfield has been excellent and is terrifically well-balanced.
Reigning best and fairest winner, Daniel Clohesy, has been a bull on the inside, Lachlan Gill is running his opponents into the dirt, and Matt Harvey has the ball on a string.
It's a challenge Hartley says his side is up for, and they'll need to be because their finals aspirations will feel a long way away at 1-4.
"If we drop this one, it's going to be tough to make it to the post-season, but we're going in with confidence like we do every game," Hartley said.
"There are no bad midfields in the competition, and I think our boys relish the chance to play against some really good midfielders each week.
"Strathfieldsaye are a well-drilled unit through their midfield - Bailey (Henderson) always can't wait to get stuck in, and the other boys are keen as mustard, so we'll have a red hot crack."
With Magpie's number one ruckman, Brodie Browne-Kerr, still recovering from a broken arm, Hartley split time in the ruck with Lloyd Butcher last week.
It was the most time Hartley has spent in the ruck this season, as he and Butcher both had 18 hit-outs.
"Sometimes, I can get a bit starved up forward, so I like to get involved in the game," Hartley said.
"I'll continue to dabble a bit in the ruck or even down back.
"Brodie Browne-Kerr is up and running along with Callum McConachy, who also has a broken arm.
"They're both dying to be back out there, and we're keen to have them back because they're obviously very important players to us."
