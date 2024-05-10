Heart beats maroon and blue: Dalrymple-Monro celebrates 250th game

AS ERICA Dalrymplre-Monro prepares to play her 250th game for Sandhurst this weekend, she can't believe her luck.
While it was no means by design, more a stroke of good fortune, or perhaps misfortune - depending on how you view the timing of an early season bout of COVID - the midcourter's big milestone will coincide with the Dragons' netball past players' day.
For Dalrymple-Monro, it will be a chance for reflection on the many and lasting friendships she has made in her years in maroon and blue.
Catching up with old clubmates is an opportunity the much-loved Dragons netballer is looking forward to every bit as much as reaching 250 games.
"It will be great to see those girls. I know a few can't make it, but last year when we had the past players' day, it was a great catch up," she said.
"There were heaps of players I hadn't seen in years.
"I'm really looking forward to having a drink with them after the game."
Before the festivities kick in, there is the serious matter of helping Sandhurst to a victory against South Bendigo in the day's B-grade contest, where Dalrymple-Monro is now plying her netball trade.
Her 250 games have been played across the gamut of senior grades, including successful stints in A-grade as recently as 2021 and A-reserve, in which she won a pair of Holborn Medals as the league best and fairest in 2014 and '16.
The 2016 medal win in particular was a standout moment in her career, coming on the same night as her twin sister Brianna's second Betty Thompson Medal victory.
Only Briona Giddings, also a Holborn medallist (2009) and a four-time B-grade league medallist (now known as the Bingham Medal), has played more games of netball for the Dragons.
Dalrymple-Monro holds another unique place in BFNL netball history.
She was a member of last year's B-grade team, which defeated Gisborne.
A permanent fixture at Sandhurst for the past 17 years, Dalrymple-Monro has had a front row seat to an unrivalled era of success in BFNL netball ranks.
She said it was the camaraderie and tight-knit nature of the Dragons playing group that had underpinned their success.
"We've got great coaches and the junior program is really good at bringing players through and producing very talented girls," Dalrymple-Monro said.
"Sandhurst has always been really team-oriented. We all get along, which is a big help with winning.
"If you get along with your teammates and back each other up, success is bound to follow."
While her heart indelibly beats maroon and blue, Dalrymple-Monro revealed it was double blue that she very nearly wore at one stage during her stellar career.
"I did actually try out for Eaglehawk one year and I got in," she said.
"It took a bit of doing, but they convinced me to stay at Sandhurst, so I eventually decided to stay and I am glad I did.
"I've been lucky to make so many friendships and to be a part of a lot of success."
For the second time in her career, Dalrymple-Monro this season finds herself as a part of the Dragons' coaching panel, as a playing assistant to B-grade coach Jarileey Scholtes.
The move back into coaching has only increased the respect she has for those who throw their hands up to coach and are often required to make tough decisions.
"I've done it once before and it was hard. It's handy having someone on the bench for you," she said.
"And I always feel guilty putting myself on court over someone else.
"But the girls are very understanding - they know what needs to be done.
"I'm happy being back in B-grade and happy to let some of the younger girls have the opportunity to go up.
"I've done my bit up there (in A-grade and A-reserve), so hopefully a few of them can show their talent."
The Dragons will enter this weekend's B-grade clash at 2-1 following a big win over Maryborough last week.
Dalrymple-Monro feels they are slowly setting the foundations for a good season ahead, which she hopes can be replicated across all grades.
The Dragons are coming off a 2023 season in which they featured in all five grand finals, winning two and losing two (A-grade and 17-and-under) of them by a solitary goal.
Asked to identify the best player she had seen in her years with Sandhurst, Dalrymple-Monro said there were two standouts.
Unsurprisingly, both are dual Betty Thompson medallists.
"This is going to sound biased, but when (sister) Bri was at her peak, she was unreal," she said.
"When she was in her early 20s, she was a gun.
"She was playing VNL in Melbourne and watching her down there. I'd never seen anything like it.
"The other is definitely Ollie (Heather Oliver).
"Like Bri, she's won two league best and fairests and still continues to dominate, even after having three children
"Her ability to change from playing defence to attack is impressive."
I've been lucky to make so many friendships and to be a part of a lot of success- Erica Dalrymple-Monro
Still having as much fun and enjoyment on the court and being around her mates as she did when she first walked through the gates at Sandhurst, Dalrymple-Monro hopes there's still a bit to play out in her career.
But whether that can translate to 300 games remains to be seen.
"It does seem like a long way away, but fingers crossed," she said.
"We'll just see how the body can handle it.
"More team success would be the ultimate goal."
