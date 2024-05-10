Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/BFNL

Heart beats maroon and blue: Dalrymple-Monro celebrates 250th game

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 10 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Much-loved Sandhurst netballer Erica Dalrymple-Monro will play her 250th game for the Dragons in this Saturday's B-grade clash against South Bendigo at the QEO. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Much-loved Sandhurst netballer Erica Dalrymple-Monro will play her 250th game for the Dragons in this Saturday's B-grade clash against South Bendigo at the QEO. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

AS ERICA Dalrymplre-Monro prepares to play her 250th game for Sandhurst this weekend, she can't believe her luck.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.