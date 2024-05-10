Demons ready for tough Bloods challenge; Bulldogs aim to get back on track

ELMORE won't be the only HDFNL team lamenting the loss this weekend of star goaler and co-coach Gabe Richards, who has departed for a break overseas.
White Hills coach Lauren Bowles said Richards' absence would not only rob an intriguing top-two clash of one of its best performers, but would deny her defenders a chance to test themselves against an obvious competition benchmark.
The Demons triple-premiership coach said her players prided themselves on rising to the challenge of playing against the best and would prefer it if the Bloods were at full strength.
"It's a shame for us as it would be nice to come up against Gabe several times throughout the season," she said.
"It's a real challenge for our defenders to have a crack at a player of that ability.
"We don't come up against too many strong, holding goalers during the season, but I'm sure it will still be a great challenge.
"Elmore is such a great side, no matter who they put out on the court. They have so much depth."
Despite the absence of a key ingredient to the Bloods' success over the last four seasons, Bowles was still anticipating a do-or-die struggle at Scott Street.
"We knew a couple of weeks ago that we had a tough month of netball ahead and that certainly continues this weekend against Elmore, who are such a strong side and are in great form," she said.
"We are still settling, but getting pretty close to having our set side. It probably comes down to some goaling.
"But I'm pretty happy with where we are at with our team. It's nice to have some routine and familiarity amongst the girls.
"We are probably not quite there in terms of team consistency, but I imagine we wont get there until the second half of the year."
The most pleasing aspect of the Demons' 5-0 start to the season for Bowles has been the spread of contributions, with different players appearing among the nominated best players each game.
The Demons will come into the contest well prepared following a 20-goal win over North Bendigo in a game Bowles insisted was far closer than the score suggested.
"I thought they had a really good first half of netball and really took it to us and played really well," she said.
"It was nice to have a challenge like that after playing Colbo the week before.
"Their goaling end was really good; they didn't miss too many and really made us work hard for it."
The Bloods will be looking to atone for a semi-final loss to the Demons last season, with their season ending short of a rematch following a preliminary final loss to Colbinabbin.
Elmore is such a great side, no matter who they put out on the court. They have so much depth- Lauren Bowles
North Bendigo co-coach Kiralee Kinder is under no illusions.
If the Bulldogs are to entertain thoughts of a top-five spot this season, then Saturday's clash against Huntly is a must-win game.
Despite some improved performances and, at times, impressive netball - most notably against Elmore in round two - the Bulldogs will enter their round six clash winless in four games.
A clash against the Hawks (0-4), who are also eyeing their first win, will leave one team stranded at the bottom of the ladder, potentially at least three games off whichever team finishes the round in fifth spot.
The Bulldogs have done things tough, losing key goaling recruit Morgan McClellan to a season-ending ACL injury in round three, while dealing with a few other niggles.
But Kinder, who is jointly coaching the side alongside Stacee Kingdon, is confident the Bulldogs can produce a breakthrough at Huntly, and at the same time reboot their season.
"I don't think we have been too far away - Elmore is probably the best game we have put out on court so far, consistency-wise," she said.
"From then on, we just haven't been able to put four quarters together, unfortunately.
"It's something we are continuing to work on.
"It's our first and third quarters we are struggling with a bit at the moment, but hopefully we'll get to see our full potential over four quarters soon."
The Bulldogs have elevated Georgia Kinder, an A-grader last season, from A-reserve to play alongside Abbey Grindal in goals, and she has acquitted herself well.
"She slotted in beautifully against White Hills and held really strong and connected well with the girls," Kinder said.
"We made that decision straight away to move her up for the rest of the season.
"I wasn't unhappy against White Hills. It was a pretty intense game.
"We went down by 20 goals in the end but it definitely felt like it was a lot closer."
Kinder said there was no disguising the fact this week's clash was a must-win.
"We've tried to go week by week and to not look too far ahead, but we've definitely vowed to work even harder this week," she said.
"But we are not at panic stations yet. We know where we need to correct things."
The Bulldogs have had one of the toughest draws to start the season, having played White Hills (top of the ladder), Elmore (second) Leithchville-Gunbower (third) and Heathcote (fourth) in their four games to date.
In other round six games, Heathcote hosts Leitchville-Gunbower, which is coming off a bye, and Colbinabbin makes the trek to Toolleen to take on Mount Pleasant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.