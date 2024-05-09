Victorian Education Week 2024 Advertising Feature

2024 Education Week advertising feature

Everything is set for a showcase of educational innovation and excellence.

Education Week returns to Victoria from Monday, May 13 to Friday, May 17.

This year's theme, Spotlight on STEM, highlights the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in our everyday lives, in the classroom and beyond.

Victorian Education Minister Ben Carroll is looking forward to celebrating Victoria's exceptional teacher workforce and students.

Classrooms will learn how STEM comes to life in the real world.

"Learning STEM subjects from an early age will help better prepare our children for tomorrow's world and give them a head start for the jobs and opportunities of the future," Mr Carroll said.

"I know as a parent, that sometimes getting children interested in maths or science can be a challenge. I'm so grateful for our teachers who have the tough job of keeping up with technology and keeping lessons engaging.

"Victoria is home to some of the best teachers in the nation and I want to thank all teachers, along with staff, for their extraordinary commitment to education.

"This week will give teachers some great teaching resources to help keep the lessons vibrant. We've got a range of virtual programs and online resources available for different schools, year levels and areas."

During Education Week, classrooms will explore the boundless opportunities of STEM. Picture Shutterstock

There is even an online resource allowing students to use a dedicated radio telescope to explore deep space.